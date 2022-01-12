Top 3 uses for Froglights in Minecraft

Froglights were recently revealed as one of the new features to be included in the upcoming Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild" update.

Froglights come in 3 different distinct colors, which are yellow (ochre), green (verdant), and purple (pearlescent). They are obtained when a tiny magma cube is killed by a frog.

While froglights don't have an overwhelming amount of uses as of right now, there are still a few key things which make this exciting new block stand out amongst the crowd.

3 best uses for froglights block in Minecraft 1.19

3) Collecting

The froglight comes in three beautiful and unique colors (Image via Mojang)

As previously mentioned, the froglight block has 3 unique colors in which it comes in. These colors are yellow (ochre), green (verdant), and purple (pearlescent). Every color is obtained slightly differently and is beautiful in its own way. These three colors are definitely unique compared to anything else seen in the game and are certainly worth collecting and putting on display.

To obtain the orange (ochre) froglight, players will need to have a swamp frog kill a tiny magma cube. For the green (verdant) froglight, a snowy frog must kill a tiny magma cube. Finally, to obtain the purple (pearlescent) froglight, a tropical frog will need to kill a tiny magma cube.

2) Creative builds

There are three unique types of froglights (Image via Mojang)

The froglight's distinct appearance is matched by few others in the game and with three unique colors, there is a froglight to suit every style and theme of build out there.

While somewhat hard to obtain, the froglight is definitely a welcome addition for fans of Minecraft creative. As of right now it can be somewhat difficult to incorporate adequate lighting into builds, mainly due to the lack of good options available.

1) Light source

Froglights emit 15 levels of light (Image via Mojang)

Perhaps the most useful thing about froglights is simply how bright they are. The froglight emits a staggering 15 levels of light, which is more than a torch and is matched only by sea lanterns. In terms of providing light, the froglight reigns supreme.

Also Read Article Continues below

While sea lanterns are somewhat hard to obtain, froglights can prove to be a great alternative. This is especially true for those who have set up camp far away from an ocean biome or those playing on multiplayer Minecraft survival servers where natural resources and space may be limited due to other players.

Edited by Danyal Arabi