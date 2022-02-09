How to breed frogs in Minecraft 1.19 update

In the upcoming Minecraft 1.19 update, frogs will be introduced to the game. The mob was recently featured at the Minecraft Live event in 2021, along with other features from the upcoming update. Many players are eager to know more about the goofy-looking mob and how they can interact with it.

The sandbox game has an extensive breeding system where players can make other passive mobs breed with each other and produce offspring. Cows, Pigs, Sheep, and other mobs can breed with the help of food items like wheat, potato, fish, etc. Similarly, new mobs like frogs will also be able to breed in the upcoming Minecraft 1.19 update.

How will frogs breed in Minecraft 1.19 update

Things to have before breeding

In the upcoming 'The Wild Update,' players will need a couple of things before they breed them. First, players will need slimeballs, as this allows two frogs to enter love mode. Players can obtain slimeballs by either killing slime mobs or from a wandering trader.

Seagrass (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Players can also breed them with the help of seagrass which can be found at the bottom of any water body like oceans, rivers or swamps.

Next, they will have to find a couple of these mobs in the world. Mojang has confirmed that they will naturally spawn in various swamp biomes.

How to breed frogs

They can be lured in with the help of seagrass (Image via Mojang)

After the players have enough slimeballs, they can feed them to two frogs to start the breeding process. After the two of them enter love mode, they will mate. Their breeding is quite similar to turtle breeding.

One of them will get pregnant with frog eggs and lay them in a water tile that has air above it. Players will have to ensure that they have water around them.

Tadpoles can be stored in a bucket (Image via u/AMinecraftPerson, Reddit)

After they lay their eggs, players will have to wait for the eggs to hatch. This process cannot be catalyzed by any item. After they hatch, tiny tadpoles will spawn out of them. These tiny tadpoles can be fed seagrass to grow quickly.

Players can also collect these tadpoles in a water bucket and take them anywhere. According to Mojang, tadpoles will grow into different colored frogs depending on where they grow. Hence, players can take tadpoles to biomes with different temperatures to grow them in a different color.

