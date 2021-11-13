Where to get slimeballs in Minecraft? (2021)

Minecraft has a plethora of mobs, with each mob dropping an item exclusive to it or a select few similar to it. These items can be used in various ways, for building, crafting and eating. While items like rotten flesh and string are common drops from mobs, some items are much rarer, which comes from their parent mobs.

Slimeballs are a unique resource found in Minecraft. They were added to the game in Minecraft's 1.0.11 version. They are used for a few different things and can be easily farmed, provided their spawning conditions are met.

Slimeballs in Minecraft: A complete guide

A large slime in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Crafting

Slimeballs have quite a few uses in Minecraft, from building to crafting and trading. Slimeballs can be used to craft four items in Minecraft. These include Lead, Magma Cream, sticky pistons, and slime blocks. Slime blocks require nine slimeballs on a crafting table.

Trading

The Wandering Trader in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The Wandering Trader sometimes sells slimeballs at the cost of 4 emeralds. While this may seem like a pointless trade, players who want to use slimeballs to build or for decoration, and have a surplus of emeralds, can take advantage of the deal.

Building and Automation

A sticky piston in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Slimeballs play a crucial part in automation and building. They are used to make sticky pistons, which are used in many automated builds in Minecraft. A sticky piston acts in the same way a regular piston does. However, it can pull blocks towards itself, allowing other blocks to take their place in a pattern. Sticky pistons, for example, would be great for a secret door build.

Obtaining

Slimeballs are resources that can be naturally obtained via two mobs in the game. Both mobs have particular spawning conditions and biomes.

1) Slimes

Slimes are green-colored, hostile mobs that are bouncy in nature. They emit a squelching sound as they jump around to traverse the map. They are usually found in swamp biomes at night or deep underground in caves. When a giant slime is killed, it breaks into two smaller slimes. Slimes generally drop 0-2 slimeballs when killed.

2) Pandas

Pandas in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Pandas are a rare mob in Minecraft, found only in the jungle and bamboo forest biomes and their variants. They can be a little more common in bamboo forests. Pandas have a 0.0014% chance of dropping one slimeball when they sneeze.

Seven variants of pandas can be found in Minecraft. They are also classified via personality traits, such as laziness, worry, aggression, etc. The brown panda is the rarest in Minecraft.

Slimeballs are occasionally used items for many survival players. However, players wanting to try out builds requiring sticky pistons and slime blocks will find this ingredient particularly crucial.

