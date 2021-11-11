What can you do with rotten flesh in Minecraft?

Minecraft has a ton of different mobs inhabiting its vast, randomly generated worlds. When killed, each mob drops something different. Most drops are exclusive to their parent mobs. Animals like Pigs, Chickens, Sheep, and Cows drop their meat, Skeletons can drop bows or arrows, and Creepers drop gunpowder. Every drop can be useful in its own unique way, whether it is for hunger, healing, combat, or building.

Rotten flesh is a drop unique to the undead mobs in the game. While many players might discard this item, some players might not know that it has some uses which make it ideal to keep rather than throw away. This article tells players about the uses of rotten flesh in Minecraft.

Rotten Flesh in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Obtaining Rotten Flesh

Rotten flesh is a drop that is restricted to the undead mobs in the game. These include Zombies, Husks, Drowned, zombie villagers, zombified piglins, zombie horses, and zoglins. Husks, Zombies, Drowned, zombie villagers, and zombie horses drop between 0 and 2 pieces of rotten flesh when killed. The undead mobs dwelling in the Nether, zombified piglins and zoglins, drop 1-3 and 0-1 rotten flesh respectively.

Additionally, rotten flesh can also be randomly obtained via fishing.

Uses of Rotten Flesh

Though it might not seem like it, rotten flesh does have a ton of uses. It is most commonly used as a food item to replenish health. Although it has an 80% chance of giving a player the “hunger” status effect, it is guaranteed to restore 4 hunger and 0.8 saturation. This makes it a somewhat viable food item to use in case of an emergency.

Use for Wolves

A wolf in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Rotten flesh can be used to heal wolves when they take damage. Unlike players, they can eat rotten flesh with no negative status changes. It can also be used to breed them and can speed up the growth rate of baby wolves by 10%.

Trading

Emeralds are the currency of Minecraft (Image via WallpaperAccess/Minecraft)

Rotten flesh can also be quite useful for trading. If they are traded with a novice-level cleric, players can receive emeralds. Emeralds serve as currency in Minecraft and are one of the most important components of villager trading for better gear, items, and resources.

Advancements and Achievements

In Minecraft: Java Edition, eating rotten flesh contributes to two advancements: “Husbandry” and “A Balanced Diet.”

In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and on the PS4, eating rotten flesh contributes towards the “Iron Belly" achievement.

While many items in Minecraft may seem worthless at first glance, they can certainly end up being quite useful, especially for players in the early game, and rotten flesh is a prime example of one of those items.

