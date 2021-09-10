How to use magma cream in Minecraft

In Minecraft, magma cream is a peculiar item that has dedicated use in potion brewing. It's also used in the crafting of magma blocks.

Created either by combining blaze powder and slimeballs in the crafting menu or earned by killing and looting magma cubes, magma cream doesn't have a huge array of uses.

However, magma cream's inclusion in Potions of Fire Resistance can help keep Minecraft players alive in the Nether and the Overworld.

Minecraft: All current uses for magma cream

Magma cream may not have as many applications as some materials, but it is particularly helpful in potion brewing (Image via Mojang).

As of Minecraft 1.17, magma cream is used for three primary functions:

The creation of mundane potions.

The brewing of Potions of Fire Resistance.

The construction of magma blocks.

Once players have acquired their needed magma cream, it can be applied in the following ways:

To create a mundane potion, place the magma cream in the top slot of a brewing stand while setting a water bottle in one of the bottle slots on the bottom of the brewing interface. Be sure that the brewing stand has enough blaze powder to fuel it, otherwise the potion won't be brewed.

To create a Potion of Fire Resistance, place the magma cream in the topmost slot of the brewing stand while placing an awkward potion (created by combining Nether Wart and a water bottle in the brewing stand) in one of the bottle slots at the bottom. After a short brewing process, the potion will be ready for use.

To construct a magma block with magma cream, simply open a crafting menu on a crafting table and place four magma creams in a square shape in the bottom-left of the crafting grid.

Though these are currently the only uses for magma cream in vanilla Minecraft, Mojang is always changing and improving upon the game's massive collection of items. It is entirely possible that magma cream could obtain additional uses in the future.

Magma cream has existed since Minecraft: Java Edition version 1.0, so it has endured and been through plenty of changes already. However, a few more are entirely possible over the game's long lifespan.

