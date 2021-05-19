What do golden carrots do in Minecraft?

While there are many different consumables available in Minecraft, one of the best would have to be the golden carrot. It is one of two "golden" foods in Minecraft, with the other being golden apples.

Although these carrots give players a lot of hunger points, they are pretty tricky to get a hold of. They can be obtained by either crafting, finding them while exploring the Minecraft world, or trading with villagers.

Crafting a golden carrot in Minecraft

The recipe for crafting golden carrots is straightforward, but acquiring the resources is what makes it challenging. To make a golden carrot, players will need a carrot and eight golden nuggets (one golden ingot equals nine golden nuggets).

Golden carrot uses

There are many uses for golden carrots in Minecraft, ranging from simply eating them for hunger to healing horses.

1) Eating

The primary and most apparent way golden carrots are used is for eating. They give players a total of six hunger points, making them the single best food in the game.

2) Horses, donkeys, and mules

While it may seem unlikely, golden carrots can also be used to heal horses, donkeys, and mules. All that players have to do is right-click the animals, and it heals them.

They can also be used to speed up the aging process of babies or to soothe horses while taming them.

3) Night vision potion

Players can also use these shiny carrots to improve their nighttime vision significantly. To make a night vision potion, a player will need a brewing stand, as well as blaze powder, bottles, nether wart, and of course, the golden carrot.

Step 1:

The first step to brewing a night vision potion is to craft and place a brewing stand, which requires three cobblestone pieces and a blaze rod.

First, users need to place the blaze rod in the center of the top row and then the three cobblestones in the row underneath, and that's how they make a brewing stand.

Step 2:

The second step to making a night vision potion is gathering the materials. The bottle can be made from three pieces of glass, and both the nether wart and the blaze powder are collected from the nether.

Blaze rods are occasionally dropped by blazes, which can be found in nether fortresses, and the nether warts are found throughout the nether.

Step 3:

The third step to making a night vision potion is brewing an awkward potion. This is done by placing the blaze powder in the far left slot in the brewing stand, placing the nether wart on the top, and water bottles in the bottom.

Once they're done brewing, players will have three awkward potions.

Step 4:

The fourth and final step to brewing a night vision potion is adding the golden carrot. The blaze powder is placed in the same place, but the nether wart and water bottles will be replaced with a golden carrot and awkward potions.

Once done with brewing, players will have three night vision potions available for use anytime in their Minecraft world.

Conclusion

Golden carrots are an essential part of Minecraft's uniqueness. They allow players to gain hunger points quickly, tame and heal horses and have night vision useful in many cases.