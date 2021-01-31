Golden carrots in Minecraft are a rare and valuable item that can be used for brewing, breeding, or eating in-game.

These items are underrated in Minecraft and do not get a lot of love. However, the carrots have a handful of practical uses.

This item is one of the essential components for creating a potion of night vision. It can also be used to grow, breed, and heal various animal mobs in the game.

Minecraft players can craft a golden carrot for themselves or acquire one from villager trading or inside a chest in a few Nether related structures.

This article will discuss the importance of golden carrots in Minecraft and explain their various uses.

The uses for golden carrots in Minecraft

Golden carrots can be only acquired from one type of chest across both platforms of Minecraft. A 7.3% chance that a golden carrot will be inside of a Ruined portal chest in both Java Edition and Bedrock Edition.

In Java Edition, players also have a small chance to find this shiny food item in generic chests and hoglin stable chests in Bastion Remnants.

As an alternative to hunting down these special carrots, Minecraft players can also craft one for themselves. A golden carrot can be crafted by combining a regular carrot with eight gold nuggets at a crafting table.

Minecraft players can get gold nuggets by converting a gold in the player crafting window. Three golden carrots can also be purchased from master-level farmer villagers for the price of three emeralds.

Once players have golden carrots, they can be used for many things. These shiny carrots are one of the main ingredients required to craft a potion of night vision. These potions can significantly aid the player's field of vision at night, underwater, in the Nether, or in any location where the light is low.

Golden carrots can also be fed to horses, donkeys, and mules to heal them. These items can also be used on baby versions of such animal mobs to stimulate and speed up growth by roughly five percent. These carrots can be fed to horses and donkeys to encourage breeding.

Minecraft players can also use golden carrots when taming equestrian mobs to improve their temperament, thus controlling the success rate. Golden carrots can also be used on rabbits for similar effects like other animals.

Players can also consume golden carrots to restore six hunger and 14.4 saturation points. This attribute makes golden carrots the most nutritious food in the game.

While golden carrots might not be the best item in the game, they have clear and important Minecraft uses.