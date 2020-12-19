How to breed horses in Minecraft

Horses in Minecraft can be bred once they are tamed by using golden apples, enchanted golden apples, or golden carrots.

Horses have been essential beasts of burden throughout history, particularly in terms of transportation and warfare. Even today, these majestic beasts still make some significant contributions to society.

In Minecraft, horses can act as a compatriot, friend, and ally to players throughout their adventures in-game. Their ability to allow players to traverse far distances at a substantially faster speed than walking is a testament to their usefulness.

Minecraft players can actually tame and breed horses of their own in-game, and this article will break down how to do so.

How can players breed horses in Minecraft?

Since wild horses cannot be bred, Minecraft players will first need to tame two adult horses in order to breed them. Taming a horse is actually a relatively quick process, as players will need to continually attempt to ride the animal until it is tamed.

Horses will constantly buck off Minecraft players until their trust has been earned. Players will just need a little perseverance, and the horse will be tamed with enough attempts at riding it. Red hearts will appear floating from the horse once it has been successfully tamed.

Once a player has two horses that they have tamed closeby, the breeding process can be started. Players will need to use golden apples, enchanted golden apples, or a golden carrot.

It is not recommended that Minecraft players expend enchanted golden apples to breed horses, as they are a rare and valuable item. It would be more cost beneficial to use golden apples or golden carrots instead.

Golden apples can be found already-generated from chests inside of igloo basements. There is a 100% chance that golden apples will be in one of these chests, so if a player has quick access to a biome where igloos can be generated, it would be worth taking the time to look for them.

The crafting recipe for a golden apple in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Otherwise, golden apples can be crafted by surrounding a single apple with eight golden ingots in a crafting table.

The crafting recipe for a golden carrot in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Golden carrots can be crafted by surrounding a single carrot with eight gold nuggets. This item can also be bought from a master-level farmer villager for three emeralds.

Once players have either two golden apples or two golden carrots, they can feed each tamed horse one of these items. This will cause the horses to enter love mode, and a new foal will eventually spawn.

The new foal will likely have the same coloration and markings as one of its parents, but there is a 13/45 chance that it will have a combination that is completely unique.

