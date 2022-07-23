5 best food items for hardcore survival in Minecraft 1.19 update

The hardcore mode in the Minecraft 1.19 update is one of the most difficult gamemodes. When players usually play in survival mode, they will have a limited amount of heart, and if they die, they will respawn near their respawn anchor or near the original spawn location. However, if they play in the hardcore mode, those 10 hearts are all the health they will get. If they lose all their hearts and die, they will not be able to respawn normally and play in that world anymore.

Since the hardcore mode is quite difficult, players are always cautious of their health. One of the most basic ways to survive is to eat good food items. In hardcore mode, this becomes even more important. As a result, players try to obtain the best food items in the game to fill their hunger and saturation bar as much as possible. This will replenish their hearts more quickly.

This article will list some of the best food items players can eat in hardcore mode of Minecraft.

Top 5 food items to consume in Minecraft 1.19 update hardcore mode

5) Rabbit stew

Rabbit Stew (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Rabbit stew is one of the least eaten food items in the game; however, it offers quite a filling meal to the players and instantly replenishes hunger and health. It is made from rabbit meat, carrots, baked potatoes, mushrooms, and bowls. A bowl of rabbit stew can replenish six hunger bars and give loads of saturation.

The only downside to this food item is that it requires quite a lot of ingredients. Making a rabbit stew can be tedious in the long run due to its long preparation process.

4) Golden Carrot

Golden Carrot (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Golden carrots are some of the most favored food items when it comes to surviving in hardcore mode. They are excellent for replenishing hunger bars and saturation. It can be crafted by combining one carrot with eight gold nuggets. Golden carrots are often compared with steak and porkchops since some of the players prefer carrots.

The only downside to this food item is that players will need to manage two automatic farms to keep making them. The Zombified Piglin farm will give players loads of gold nuggets to craft golden carrots.

3) Steak and Porkchops

Steak and Porkchop (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Steak and Porkchop are two different food items, but they are kept at the same rank since they are identical when it comes to replenishing hunger and saturation. Steak can be made by smelting raw beef from cows, and porkchops can be made by smelting raw pork from pigs.

Both these food items restore four hunger points and give a great saturation. The main advantage they have over golden carrots is that creating a cow or pig farm is extremely easy.

2) Golden Apples

Regular Golden Apple (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

The Golden Apple is not a normal food item. Though it only restores two hunger points and some saturation, it can apply some special status effects on players that will help them restore hearts and even have two extra hearts. Regeneration and Absorption status effects are applied to a player once they eat a golden apple. The food item can be crafted by combining one apple and eight gold ingots.

1) Enchanted Golden Apple

Enchanted Golden Apple (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Minecraft players who want to easily survive in the hardcore world must keep several enchanted golden apples at hand for extremely dire situations. This is the most powerful food item in the game since it can apply Regeneration, Absorption, Resistance, and Fire Resistance status effects for a few seconds. On top of all this, it can give players an extra eight hearts of health.

Unfortunately, players cannot craft them in any way. They can only be found in Dungeons, Mineshafts, Ancient Cities, and so on as chest loot.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

