Top 5 meat farms in Minecraft

Farms are the best way to collect items in Minecraft quickly and efficiently, and Minecraft animal farms are great for collecting both food and XP.

Meat is the most hearty food for Minecraft survival players to eat as it satisfies the player’s hunger bar for longer and better than other foods like bread or carrots. Creating meat farms is in any Minecraft player’s best interest if they are hoping to stock up on as much food as possible.

This list provides a ranking of the five best meat farms in Minecraft.

Best Minecraft meat farms & their benefits

5) Fish

Fish in Minecraft fill up players’ hunger bar by three icons per fish and have varying saturation levels depending on the kind. For example, salmon have a much longer saturation length than cod.

Fish are simple animals to collect meat from, although fish farms can be complicated to create. It may be worth the build, however, to ensure that players have plenty of food.

4) Chicken

Chicken fills up hunger bars by three food icons. Chicken does have less saturation than salmon, however making a chicken farm is immensely easier than building a fish farm.

Chickens are perhaps the most efficient animal to breed in Minecraft, as they spawn easily and require any kind of seed to be bred. Therefore, they provide convenience for meat collection. While not the most hunger satisfying meat, chicken is a sure-fire way to quickly avoid starvation.

3) Mutton

Mutton also fills a hunger bar by three icons, however mutton has a much higher saturation than chicken and fish. Mutton can be obtained from sheep and the newly added goat. Both sheep and goats can be bred using wheat.

When creating a sheep farm, however, players should be mindful of the benefit of keeping sheep alive in order to shear wool off them. It may be a good idea to instead keep sheep for the purpose of wool collection, or to create two separate farms for mutton and wool.

2) Steak

One of the most effective meats to cure Minecraft players' hunger is steak. Steak is collected from cows and adds four icons back to a hunger bar. Similar to sheep and goats, cows can be bred using wheat.

Steak has the highest saturation out of all the available Minecraft food, making a cow/steak farm definitely worthwhile. Players who want to avoid their hunger bar from dissipating frequently should stock up on plenty of steak.

1) Pork Chop

At number one, pork chops are just slightly better for farming than steak. Similar to steak, pork chops cure four hunger icons and have an equal saturation. What puts pork chop farms above the rest, however, is accessibility.

Pork chops can be collected from both pigs and hoglins. Players can create a pig farm in the overworld and a hoglin farm in the nether to double up on pork chops if they so choose. Pigs can be bred with carrots, beetroots, or potatoes, while hoglins can be bred with crimson fungus. Because pork chops are the easiest to obtain and provide the best solution to hunger, pork chop farms are highly recommended for Minecraft players.

Edited by Gautham Balaji