5 best Minecraft farms for Hardcore mode

Minecraft hardcore mode is the most difficult mode in the game. Here, players will only have one life to survive. Upon dying, they won't be able to play in that particular world.

Hence, to survive in Minecraft hardcore mode, players made certain farms in the game so as to have ample supply of certain essential items.

When players start Minecraft in hardcore mode, their first task should be to get a safe shelter, good tools and weapons to fight hostile mobs. Soon they will feel the need to make certain farms which can make their survival easier.

A few of them can be considered paramount as they yield the most valuable items.

Top 5 Minecraft farms to have in hardcore mode

5) Kelp Farm

If players are experienced enough to play hardcore mode, they will know that Kelp is a brilliant coal alternative for fuel. One can make an established kelp farm and never worry about running out of smelting fuel.

4) Creeper Farm

Gunpowder has many uses for players. They can do TNT for protection, or even make fireworks. After players complete the game and get an Elytra, they will need a lot of gunpowder to make fireworks.

Fireworks help one to fly longer with Elytra. Hence, a creeper farm becomes one of the most important farms.

3) Enderman Farm

An Enderman might be a scary mob, but the items they drop can be of great help for playing in hardcore mode. Players can gain huge amounts of XP points and Ender pearls from making an Enderman farm.

2) Hoglin Farm

Food is probably the most important type of item for surviving in Minecraft hardcore mode. Hence, making a Hoglin farm in the Nether can be of great help. Hoglins can drop loads of cooked porkchop if killed by burning in lava.

1) Iron Farm

To this day, iron is one of the most used resources in Minecraft. It is used to make strong tools, weapons, armor and a lot more. Players always want more of this resource, that's why an iron farm can help them get heaps of iron in no time.

By forcing villagers to make iron golems and killing them with lava, players can get lots of iron ingots for their needs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul