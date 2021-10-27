How to build a kelp farm in Minecraft

Introduced in Minecraft’s 1.13 update, kelp is an underwater plant found in many ocean biomes, with several uses in-game. Cooking it in a furnace will yield dried kelp, which users can consume.

Kelp can also be used as a way for players to fill their composters quickly. Dried kelp blocks are also excellent fuel.

Minecraft players who have managed to get their hands on some kelp can plant it underwater. This enables them to build kelp farms, which can serve as a renewable source of this item.

Guide to building a kelp farm in Minecraft

1) Getting kelp

Kelp does not require many things to grow (Image via Minecraft)

The first step to building a kelp farm is getting some kelp to plant. Gamers can find the plant in most of Minecraft’s ocean biomes. Once located, they can obtain the plant by breaking it.

Kelp doesn’t require any extra tools to harvest. Users can break it with just their fists.

If there are no oceans nearby, don’t worry. Gamers can also buy kelp from one of Minecraft’s wandering traders. They usually cost around three emeralds.

2) Finding a location

A kelp forest near the edge of an ocean (Image via Minecraft)

Players will want to find a suitable place in-game to build their kelp farm. It’s essential to keep a few things in mind while looking:

Kelp can be planted on most blocks so long as it is underneath a block of water.

It does not require access to Minecraft’s sky.

Kelp can be grown in total darkness and does not require any light.

3) Building the kelp farm

A simple kelp farm (Image via Minecraft)

Once gamers have found a place to plant the kelp, it’s time to build the farm. There are several ways that they can do this.

The easiest method is to plant kelp underwater and wait for it to grow. This type of farm is not automatic, but it is effortless to maintain. Aside from the occasional harvest, Minecraft players will not need to do anything once their kelp has been planted.

Users can also build automatic kelp farms. This is a little more complicated as it will require players to use some redstone components. Aside from the initial building, however, these farms require little player involvement.

