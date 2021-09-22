How to get the fastest horse in Minecraft

Taming and riding a Minecraft horse can be one of the best ways to travel in a Minecraft world. Some are better than others and all horse types have a defining trait pertaining to their health, speed or jumping height.

Getting around fast is arguably the most important thing, so finding the fastest horse is very important for players.

There are approximately 35 different Minecraft horses, though they all fall into similar categories of brown, black, white and gray. Here's how to find the fastest horse in Minecraft.

Finding the fastest Minecraft horse

Horses can spawn in plains and savanna biomes in groups of two to six. All combinations of color and markings have the same chance of spawning. All horses in the group have the same color, but their individual markings may vary.

One in five individual horses spawn as foals. They can also spawn naturally in villages with stables and animal pens.

In order to tame one, players will need to mount a horse. It helps if the player's hand is empty, but at least make sure it is not holding a saddle. The horse will likely buck the player off a few times before red hearts start showing up, symbolizing that it has been tamed. After that, players can crouch and place the saddle on it and ride it.

When hearts appear, the animal has been successfully tamed. Image via Minecraft

In order to find the fastest horse around, players will likely need to do some trial and error. Horses spawn in groups, so finding the fastest one out of that group will require trying all of them.

Though speed can vary, white horses offer the best chance to be the fastest. They are typically faster than their counterparts who might jump higher or have a lot more health. Breeding two fast horses will also result in a fast foal.

Finding the fastest Minecraft horse will be a challenge, but it is worth it to get to destinations much faster. White horses offer the best chance at it, though most horses provide a speed boost to walking.

A horse's maximum speed is 14.23 blocks a second, and the average horse speed is about 9 blocks a second. For reference, a player sprinting is about 6 blocks a second, so horses are much faster and they don't use up hunger points.

