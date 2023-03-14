Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.70 update patch notes: Improved horse breeding, emote system changes, and more

The first Minecraft Bedrock update for 1.20 has been released. With the Trails & Tales update coming eventually, Mojang has been updating and testing features in Java Edition for a while now. Finally, Bedrock players can take part in the pre-release festivities.

Players have tried out the Sniffer, camels, hanging signs, and more through snapshots and now the beta version.

Here's what they said regarding the latest update:

"The latest Minecraft update has arrived! This release brings several quality of life improvements to the game, changes to horse breeding, plus early versions of Archaeology and the Sniffer as new experimental features from the upcoming 1.20 update. Let’s see what’s inside!"

For the first time, Bedrock has this option which was only present in Java.

Latest Bedrock update ahead of Minecraft 1.20 arrives

Here's how Mojang said Bedrock gamers could try out the update via their website:

"The Sniffer and Archaeology are now available for testing that are coming to Minecraft 1.20, now known as Trails & Tales! The sniffer and archeology are two experimental features that you can try out in this release."

They continued:

"As these features are still incomplete, in development, and considered a work in progress, be sure to backup your worlds before enabling experimental features. The features can be enabled by turning on the “Next Major Update” toggle in world settings."

The Archeology feature has introduced the following:

Brush item

Decorated Pot block

Pottery Shards (Arms Up, Skull, Prize, and Archer)

Suspicious Sand block

Suspicious Sand is in the Desert Temple

Suspicious Sand is in the Desert Well

Additionally, the brush is now in the game. It can be crafted to brush away sand, hiding potential artifacts and treasures. Pottery shards cannot be crafted as they can only be found by natural spawn. They have pictures on them.

Archaeology is now a part of the game (Image via Mojang)

Currently, the following is true of the Minecraft 1.20 Mob Vote winner:

Sniffers can't be tempted and cannot be tamed, though a lead can work on them.

Sniffers are considered passive, friendly mobs.

Sniffers will sniff in the air and occasionally dig for seeds while they're alive.

Torchflower is a new item coming alongside the Sniffer:

Its seed can be planted on farmland. It will grow into a flower.

This seed can be used to breed Sniffers

The flower can be picked and planted again but can also be crafted into a dye.

These are not experimental features, but have also been added with the latest update.

Emotes have been a part of the game for a while now. Players can do little dances and things in the world. They will appear in the game chat, so everyone will know if someone did one.

Breeding horses can now make random babies instead of whatever the two parents would make. It also has a chance to be faster, stronger, or better in some way than its parents.

Check out the official Mojang website for the full list of changes.

