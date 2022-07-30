4 best ways to get emeralds in Minecraft 1.19 update

Emeralds in Minecraft 1.19 are rare and special items that players can use in several ways. This is the only currency in the game that can be used to get new items.

Even though there are equally precious earth materials like gold and diamonds in the game, only emeralds can be used as a currency. However, getting them in the game can be slightly tricky, especially for new players.

One of the main uses of emeralds is to get certain items from mobs like wandering traders or villagers. It can also be used to build and activate a beacon, though players usually build it with iron blocks. There are only four ways to get these precious items in the game.

Top four ways to get emeralds in Minecraft 1.19 update

4) Killing Vindicators and Evokers

Vindicators and Evokers can also drop an emerald upon death (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Vindicators and Evokers are the most dangerous hostile mobs in the Illager mob category. Both can be found in the Woodland Mansion or in raids.

Vindicators run towards players with an iron axe, while Evokers summon vexes and fangs to harm players. However, once they are killed, they might drop an emerald.

This is one way to get emeralds in the game, though it is not the best since these hostile mobs can be extremely dangerous to encounter. Evokers also drop totem of undying, which is an ultra-rare item.

3) Mining in tall mountains

Emerald ores generate high in the mountains (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Emeralds used to be the rarest earth material in the entire game, even more than diamonds. However, after the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update, the ore generation drastically changed, making emerald ores much more common. Now, players might find emerald ores quite quickly if they mine high in the mountains.

As per the latest ore generation chart from Mojang, players will be able to find them at Y level 256. The frequency of ore generation will decrease as the player goes down.

2) Looting chests

Shipwrecks might have some emeralds in the treasure chest (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

There are loads of naturally generated structures in the game that generate chests inside them. These chests have some chance of having emeralds inside them.

While players are exploring the world, they can find emeralds in buried treasures, desert temples, end cities, igloos, jungle temples, shipwrecks, underwater ruins, and villages.

Buried treasure has a 60% chance of having four to eight emeralds in it. Whereas, the chances of village chests having emeralds can vary depending on the profession of villagers.

1) Trading with villagers

A farmer villager giving emeralds for potatoes (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

The best way to get emeralds is by simply trading items with different types of villagers that have jobs. At first, all villagers will trade emeralds if players give them a specific item.

Players can keep collecting various items and trade with different villagers to get loads of emeralds. Later, these emeralds can be used to get precious and desired items back from villagers.

