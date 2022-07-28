Sculk catalyst change in Minecraft 1.19.1 update Java Edition

In the latest Minecraft 1.19.1 update for Java Edition, the sculk catalyst block received a minor change that might be quite intriguing to some players. This block is part of the new Deep Dark Biome and is responsible for the spread of sculk blocks all around the deep caves. Though most things about the block have remained the same, one feature has changed quite drastically.

After the successful release of the main update, Mojang quickly started working on the next one, aiming to fix all the bugs and problems that arose after the first update's release. With Minecraft 1.19.1, Mojang fixed a long list of bugs and changed a few features here and there. Some of the major changes and additions include Allay duplication, sculk catalyst block XP drop, and a new chat and reporting system.

Change in sculk catalyst block XP in Minecraft 1.19.1 update Java Edition

Sculk catalyst XP point change

Sculk catalyst will only drop 5 XP points instead of 20 in Minecraft 1.19.1 update Java Edition (Image via Mojang )

In the Minecraft 1.19.1 update for Java Edition, the sculk catalyst block will drop five XP points instead of 20. Mojang has drastically reduced what the block used to drop, and it is now equal to other sculk blocks like shriekers and sensors in terms of the XP it offers.

This might not be a big deal for most players since they cannot create an XP farm of sculk catalyst blocks. Nonetheless, the change in XP drop is quite drastic.

Ideally, Minecraft 1.19.1 update players will not mine this block normally because a viable XP farm can be created from this block since it can absorb any XP dropped around it and convert surrounding blocks into sculk, which can then be easily mined by players. The Warden also drops the sculk catalyst block upon death. And this change in XP drops further defeats the purpose of going against the beast and killing it for the block.

XP points and sculk blocks explained

Nearly all kinds of sculk blocks drop XP points in Minecraft 1.19.1 update (Image via Java Edition)

Players who are strangers to sculk blocks must understand how they work in the game. These are a brand new set of blocks that were added to the game. There are five types of sculk blocks: regular sculk, catalyst, sensor, shrieker, and vein. Sculk sensors can detect any sound vibration and trigger the sculk shrieker. The shrieker can then summon the terrifying Warden mob.

All five of these blocks can be mined by players; however, they drop XP points if they are mined without silk touch enchantment. All blocks except sculk vein drop some XP points if they are mined normally. Different sculk blocks drop different amounts of XP points. A regular sculk drops one XP point, while both sculk shrieker and sensor drop five XP points.

The most amount of XP points used to be dropped by the sculk catalyst, which was 20. However, this has now changed in the latest incremental update for Java Edition in the Minecraft 1.19.1 update.

