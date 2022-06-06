Is making a Warden farm in Minecraft 1.19 worth it?

In the Minecraft 1.19 update, a terrifying mob called The Warden will be released. This mob will be part of the new Deep Dark Biome and will only spawn if the player makes any sound that will be detected by sculk blocks. With every new mob that comes into the game, players try to make an efficient farm for it.

Farms are contraptions through which players can efficiently get loads of resources. Whether it's a crop or a mob farm, players build them to obtain large amounts of items. Though many players will be thinking of making a farm of the strongest mob in the game, it may not be worth the time and effort as this terrifying mob is not meant to be killed for XP points or loot.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why a Warden farm in Minecraft 1.19 is not worth it

The farm will be quite difficult to set up in Minecraft 1.19

First and foremost, farms need a safe and open space where players can easily build them. The Deep Dark Biome will generate in the deepest depths of the overworld, where players will have lots of problems placing and breaking blocks without triggering the sculk sensors.

On top of that, players cannot summon more than one mob in a small area, making it even more difficult to farm them efficiently.

Deep Dark Biome is hard to traverse through (Image via Mojang)

Wardens can also detect players quickly and start using a sonic boom ranged attack that can deal loads of damage. The sculk shriekers that spawn the mob must be naturally generated in the biome, and players cannot take the block anywhere else to start spawning these mobs.

The mob does not drop anything of significance

Fighting and killing the mob is almost useless (Image via Mojang)

When the mob was first introduced in 2020 at the Live event, players saw the wrath of the beast and were thrilled to fight it and loot whatever precious item it dropped.

However, Mojang soon confirmed that the mob would not drop anything other than a few XP points. After learning that the game's strongest and most terrifying mob would not be dropping anything, players were visibly upset.

Later, in a Minecraft 1.19 snapshot, Mojang humorously added a sculk catalyst block as the mob's drop loot. During the snapshot phase, players were trying all kinds of ways to kill the mob easily. Hence, Mojang added a commonly found block as drop loot for the beast.

The mob only drops sculk catalyst (Image via Mojang)

The sculk catalyst block and a few XP points can easily be obtained from the Deep Dark Biome or any other mob. This is why making a Warden farm in Minecraft 1.19 is practically useless, and players should focus on avoiding the mob instead.

