Why the Warden has no special drops in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

The Warden is the most terrifying hostile mob that will be coming with Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. Though there are several dangerous mobs in the game, this one will be quite different and more powerful than all of them. One of the surprising facts about this mob is that it will not drop any precious or rare items upon death.

Most dangerous mobs, be it Wither, Ender Dragon, or even Evoker, drop some kind of rare item or loads of XP points. However, Mojang deliberately didn't add any significant drop to go with the strongest and most lethal mob. The Warden will dwell in the Deep Dark biome, emerging if or when players make any sound. And there is a specific reason why this mob will not drop anything in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update.

Reason for Warden not dropping rare loot in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

How Mojang gradually made the mob stronger

The Warden and the Deep Dark biome was first introduced back during the Minecraft Live event in 2020. Mojang's developers emphasized the fact that the mob will be blind, and players will have to sneak around and distract them. They also showed how the mob is extremely powerful and can instantly kill players even with the netherite armor. This is where and how Mojang hinted that they wanted players to majorly avoid the mob.

Later on, in the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update snapshots, Mojang gradually increased the mob's power as players kept finding loopholes and ways to kill the mob easily. However, with new ranged attacks, increased detection, and melee-attack ranges, the mob was almost unbeatable with any weapon in the game.

Most of these steps were taken to simply give players a proper challenge and also to force them to play quietly and sneak around the biome.

What does the Warden drop upon dying?

In most of the Minecraft 1.19 snapshots, the mob did not have any drop loot at all. If players killed the beast, it would only drop a few XP points. However, in the snapshot version 22w17a, Mojang surprisingly and humorously added a sculk catalyst block as the drop loot item for the mob. This sparked a conversation about why the developers picked such a commonly found block as the beast's drop loot.

Soon, players understood how the developers were joking around with players trying to find ways to kill the mob. The absence of proper drop loot with regard to this mob can be seen as a message from Mojang to the playerbase that the mob is not meant to be fought and killed. Instead, it should be avoided and distracted. They deliberately wanted players to play the sneak game, avoid the mob, and get away from it by resorting to distractions.

Note: Some of the information in this article is solely the opinions of the writer and is not officially conveyed by Mojang.

