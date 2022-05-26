Warden's sonic boom attack slightly changed in Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 3

Mojang released the latest Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 3, which is the second pre-release in a week. This shows how quickly the game's developers are trying to complete the update and release it to eager fans. This particular pre-release comes with loads of bug fixes and smaller changes. One of the changes is related to the most terrifying mob that is coming to The Wild Update, the Warden.

The Warden has come a long way since its first introduction back at Minecraft Live in 2020. Mojang deliberately made the mob even stronger as players kept using different tricks to kill it easily.

The mob has been refined quite a lot at this stage and will force players to run, even if they have the strongest armor, shield, or weapon. With the Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 3, Mojang made a slight change to it yet again.

Change in Warden's sonic boom attack in Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 3

What is the sonic boom ranged attack?

A month ago, Mojang released several snapshots of the next update in which players were able to easily kill the Warden by towering up since it only had melee attack capabilities.

However, they quickly rectified this flaw and added a new ranged attack to the mob. This ranged attack sends powerful sonic waves from the mob's chest and knocks the players back, dealing damage.

What is new about the ranged attack in Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 3?

Ranged attack can penetrate protection enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Since the addition of the deadly ranged attack, Mojang has slowly increased the strength of the attack. Initially, the attack could be blocked by a shield. However, that was soon removed by the developers. Players were able to run away from the mob quickly, which was fixed by increasing the frequency of the sonic boom. As such, several buffs were given to the mob.

The beast has become much stronger (Image via Mojang)

In the latest Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 3, Mojang increased the power of the ranged attack even more. Now, the sonic boom will not be affected by any protection enchantment that is applied on any armor part.

This means that whatever damage protection the enchantment offers will be ineffective against this lethal attack. This makes the Warden even more powerful and deadly, as almost no trick or strong armor can save players from the beast's wrath.

Mojang deliberately did this to force players into exploring a particular biome sneakily. The only danger in the Deep Dark biome is the Warden. If the mob can be killed easily, the horror aspect of the place will be lost, especially for experienced and strong players.

