Minecraft 1.19 update 3rd pre-release: Patch Notes, changes, bug fixes, and more

The Minecraft 1.19 update is right around the corner. Today, Mojang has officially released the third pre-release for the update after giving players several consecutive betas or snapshots that mainly focus on bug fixes. Mojang is aiming to tune the existing features that will be a part of the upcoming update.

The previous update, 1.18, had five pre-releases before it was officially released. The 1.19 update has already had three in little over a week. The 1.13 update had the most pre-releases with 10, so at worst, they are a third of the way to the Minecraft 1.19 update.

The Wild Update in Minecraft (Image via xisumavoid on YouTube)

The third pre-release saw Mojang tweak the sonic boom attack for the Warden and fix several bugs. Overall, it is a fairly small pre-release, which could mean that the update is even closer than many thought.

Patch notes and bug fixes in third Minecraft 1.19 pre-release

The announcement of the third and final pre-release for the week comes from SlicedLime, a tech developer with Mojang.

slicedlime 💙💛 @slicedlime We are now releasing our last pre-release for this week, 1.19 Pre-release 3 - with some final tweaks to the Sonic Boom attack: minecraft.net/article/minecr… We are now releasing our last pre-release for this week, 1.19 Pre-release 3 - with some final tweaks to the Sonic Boom attack: minecraft.net/article/minecr…

The third pre-release is only slightly different from the second, which means Mojang felt that there wasn't much to fix in the game. While there is no release date for the Minecraft 1.19 update yet, this could mean that it is coming soon. The official trailer released said that it was "coming soon."

The biggest change in the latest pre-release is to the Warden's sonic boom attack. When its target becomes unreachable, the Warden launches a ranged sonic boom.

This ranged attack can go through blocks and deal knockbacks that are powerful enough to kill a player full-decked in Netherite armor with only two hits.

slicedlime 💙💛 @slicedlime Tomorrow is a national holiday in Sweden, and many from the team have Friday off... so see you next week for more pre-releases! Tomorrow is a national holiday in Sweden, and many from the team have Friday off... so see you next week for more pre-releases!

With this, the developers have made the mob even more dangerous. Protection enchantments on armor will have no effect on the sonic boom. Protection IV will be completely useless in this scenario.

Here are a few fixed bugs in the third pre-release of 1.19:

Sculk sensors will no longer only detect the last turtle egg being broken when being stepped on by a player or mob.

Sculk sensors will now activate for a bee leaving or entering their hive.

Frogs will no longer prioritize eating enemies rather than panic when they are damaged.

Allays will no longer get stuck and freeze inside non-solid blocks.

If a player drops an item, sculk sensors will know and alert the shriekers.

Allays no longer flee or panic when taking damage.

Similar to the second pre-release, Mojang wants Minecraft players to know one important thing about the update:

"Important to note is that a recent change made it possible for more types of mobs to spawn inside Nether Portals, which caused them to instantly change dimensions after spawning. We will not be making any further changes to this before the release of 1.19, but our intent for the future is to prevent most mobs from spawning in Nether Portals and the ones that do will not immediately travel through the portal. Expect to see these changes in a coming version."

This problem will be solved in the future, but for now, Mojang is shelving it to focus on fixing the major aspects of the Minecraft 1.19 update. The full patch notes can be found on the official site.

