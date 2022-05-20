Minecraft releases new teaser for 1.19 The Wild Update featuring Allay

Mojang has just released an official teaser for Minecraft The Wild Update, indicating that it's coming soon. There's no release date, but anticipation is certainly building. The trailer gives players their best look at Allay and other features so far.

If Mojang's recent behavior is any indication, Minecraft 1.19 update is coming very soon. Recent snapshots and betas for the various versions of the game have largely been about fixing bugs within existing features ahead of the official rollout.

Just a couple of days ago, the developers released the first 1.19 pre-release, signaling that they are close to the release date. "Close" may be an understatement. Here's what players need to know.

Mojang releases first official trailer for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft @Minecraft Hooray for the allay! A new friend? A clever collector? Or maybe a musical maestro? You get to decide as you craft your path in #TheWildUpdate , coming soon! Hooray for the allay! A new friend? A clever collector? Or maybe a musical maestro? You get to decide as you craft your path in #TheWildUpdate, coming soon! https://t.co/Ydc5Wl8iCH

The trailer begins by showcasing a few of the upcoming features. It highlights the boat with chest, which will be a very useful part of the game, and Sculk blocks which will revolutionize redstone use.

Eventually, it settles on the Allay and lets players know what they can expect by telling them that Allay is a new friend in need.

Many players, especially those who have tried out the snapshots and beta versions of Minecraft, might know that Allay will spawn at Pillager Outposts. Much like the Iron Golems, they will be trapped there and will need to be freed.

Players can break Allay out of its cell by breaking a single block of iron bars as it is small enough to escape through that gap. It will then become a good friend of the player.

The new Allay (Image via Mojang)

It's no secret that Allay will go and collect items for players, since that is its primary feature that was announced at Minecraft Live 2021 where it won the Mob Vote. However, this trailer gives a good look at how that will happen.

Allay can be given an item, a cookie in this instance, and it will leave immediately. It doesn't fly very fast, but it flies with a determination to find the item.

Voicemod @voicemod @Minecraft Thank you Minecraft here is a Cookie for you @Minecraft Thank you Minecraft here is a Cookie for you 🍪 https://t.co/sISGt9NUx2

The trailer also showed how music notes affect Allay and how they will be drawn to note blocks. The trailer ended but not before showcasing just about everything players might need to know about the friendly new mob.

Allay will be arriving very soon and this trailer gives the best look at the mob thus far. Allay won the Mob Vote for a reason and it seems like the new mob will be a stellar addition to the game.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan