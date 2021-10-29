Top 5 things to know about Allay from Minecraft Live 2021

Minecraft Live is the biggest Minecraft event that takes place every year. Due to the pandemic, the event was held online last year and this year, where only the hosts and developers of Minecraft were present.

One of the most exciting things about Minecraft Live 2021 was the mob vote. Viewers were asked to vote between three mobs on Twitter. One of the mob options was the Allay.

More about Allay as the most voted mob in the history of Minecraft

5) The most voted mob

Minecraft @Minecraft And your winning mob is… the Allay! Woohoo, cookies – or any other items – for all! And your winning mob is… the Allay! Woohoo, cookies – or any other items – for all! https://t.co/BfvofGcskG

Allay wasn't only the most voted mob on Minecraft Live 2021, it was also the most voted mob in the history of Minecraft. In the first round of the mob vote, 51% of 1.28 million people voted for the Allay. In the second round, 54% of 1.17 million people voted for the Allay.

4) Uses of Allay

Since Allay is a passive mob, it will always be friendly towards the player. If the player gives an item to it, the allay will search in rendered chunks for the same items and bring it back. It can carry up to a stack of the same item.

3) Allay does not duplicate items

Since the developers revealed what the Allay does, many players thought that it would duplicate items. If there are no similar items in the loaded chunks, the Allay will most likely return empty-handed. It cannot open chests or take items from within them either.

2) Allay drops items close to note blocks

A note block in the game (Image via Minecraft)

In Allay's mob trailer for the mob vote, Tiny Jens said that it loves music. After finding the items, it will drop them within range of a note block. It will also dance to music being played from the note block.

1) Allay release date

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ The great outdoors is about to get even greater as we present The Wild Update! The great outdoors is about to get even greater as we present The Wild Update!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/Z5zXiqROMD

Allay is a fantastic mob that everyone is waiting for. The developers have revealed that it will be added to the game with the 1.19 update. The release date for the update is yet to be announced, but it will come out next year.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

