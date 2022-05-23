Minecraft 1.19 update 2nd pre-release: Patch notes, changes, bug fixes and more

The Minecraft 1.19 update does not have an official release date. It has long been tabbed for 2022, but that could have meant anywhere from the beginning of the year all the way up to the very end. Obviously, it was a rather broad range and players genuinely didn't know when they could expect it to arrive.

Even though a recent trailer was released, it still didn't provide that information, simply stating "Coming Soon" on the end title card. However, with that trailer and the content in recent snapshots and betas, players are beginning to think that the update is coming soon.

Felix "Xilefian" @Xilefian

The excitement for 1.19 is almost palpable!!

The excitement for 1.19 is almost palpable!!

minecraft.net/en-us/article/… My gosh, look at all these bugs fixed. Equip your helmets, equip your pumpkins (or not), and jump right into 1.19 Pre-release 2!

This week also sees the second pre-release for the update, which confirms that it's on its way sooner rather than later. As has been a recent trend, this pre-release focuses primarily on a lot of new bug fixes. Here's what players need to know.

Second Minecraft 1.19 pre-release officially released for players

A few key changes have been introduced for features coming in 1.19, like the Warden:

If the Warden is stuck in a liquid, it will angrily despawn instead of digging around to try and escape. This can be used to get rid of the Warden if players can't fight it.

Went back to using generic equip sound effect when equipping blocks in the helmet slot.

Aside from that, most of the other changes in Minecraft involve important bug fixes, including:

Sculk Sensors no longer detect stripping logs, tilling dirt, or making a path on grass.

Sculk Sensors won't be triggered by a villager placing crops in the "placed block" category.

They are also not activated by players placing food onto campfires.

Throwing an Eye of Ender will also not trigger them.

Fixed an issue where some void worlds failed to spawn the player on the stone platform.

Baby Minecraft goats now lose their horns when they are fed.

Fixed an issue in which darkness rendered incorrectly when reloading Minecraft.

A reflected ghast fireball cannot hit the ghast anymore.

Fixed an issue where removing a plant from a pot plays the gear equipping sound and subtitle.

Eating food items that give an empty container back plays the gear equipping sound.

The gear equips sound effect plays when filling one bottle with water from any water source.

That same sound effect will play when milking cows, mooshrooms and goats.

Goats received a bug fix (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft writer Adrian Ostergard also had this to say for the update:

"Important to note is that a recent change made it possible for more types of mobs to spawn inside Nether Portals, which caused them to instantly change dimensions after spawning. We will not be making any further changes to this before the release of 1.19, but our intent for the future is to prevent most mobs from spawning in Nether Portals and the ones that do will not immediately travel through the portal. Expect to see these changes in a coming version."

Essentially, they're still working on a few things, implying that the update is not quite ready, but it is close. For the full patch notes, visit the Mojang site.

