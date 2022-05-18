Minecraft 1.19 update 1st pre-release: Patch Notes, changes, bug fixes, and more

Many Minecraft players felt that the 1.19 update was on its way sooner rather than later. The update was tabbed with a very loose "2022" release date (which can change on a whim), which only leaves about six months for it to be released.

Combine that with the fact that the latest snapshots and betas are fine-tuning features rather than introducing them, and it makes sense that the update might be very close.

Today, the first pre-release of the 1.19 update was released, giving further credence to that theory. Pre-releases serve as the first official release of the full update. They have the same code as the full release. It's just coming sooner, so certain players can access it early.

All this means that the 1.19 Minecraft update is indeed very close. Here's what came in today's pre-release and what it means for players.

Minecraft 1.19 pre-release officially released for download

Here's an important note that Mojang wrote on their blog regarding the pre-release:

"From now on, you should mostly see bugs being fixed. In addition to that, pre-releases don't follow the regular snapshot cadence of releasing on Wednesdays, so keep an eye out for the next pre-release ;) As always, a big thank you to the community for your feedback, bugs reported, and awesome ideas throughout the snapshot series. Let the pre-releases commence!"

This means that the changes will be less regular but focus solely on improving the product for full release. Here's what changed in this Minecraft 1.19 pre-release:

Mojang reduced the number of Mangrove trees in Mangrove Swamps slightly.

Endermen, Skeletons, Wither Skeletons, and Piglins now spawn in range of light level 0 to 11.

Item interaction vibrations are emitted when players start or finish "using" Bows, Crossbows, Goat Horns, Shields, or Food.

Item interaction vibrations will be ignored when sneaking, which will be helpful in the Deep Dark biome.

Placing items that aren't armor (such as Pumpkins and Skulls) in the helmet armor spot now plays a generic equip sound.

Mangrove trees (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned, several bug fixes came with this Minecraft pre-release:

Equipping armor or an elytra through the inventory or a dispenser won't play sounds.

Sculk sensors are not activated by entities being summoned by a spawner.

Equipping armor through the inventory does not count as vibration, but equipping it from a hand does.

Goats no longer panic when tempted by their preferred food.

Frogs no longer panic then, either.

Tadpoles aren't tempted by slimeballs.

Tadpoles now drop XP, unlike other baby mobs.

Sculk catalyst is triggered when a villager turns into a zombie villager.

Wardens can spawn on any non-full block that is solid.

There were plenty of other awesome fixes and changes that can be found on the official Mojang site!

