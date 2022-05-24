Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update confirmed platforms, early patch notes, launch announcement, and more

As Mojang released another Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update pre-release version, players are getting more and more excited for the next update. The pre-release phase means that the game company is quite close to releasing the next update.
After the successful release of Caves and Cliffs update parts one and two, Mojang is gearing up to release yet another huge patch.
1.19 The Wild Update was initially announced in October 2021 in a Minecraft Live event. The developers revealed what they would release in the update and gave a gist of what the game's world will feel like after the update. However, it has been a long time since.
Through several snapshots and the first pre-release, users have a better idea of what to expect from this update. There have been some new additions that were not announced and a few features that won't be released.
Several aspects of the update have been confirmed and will not change now.
Confirmed platforms, early patch notes, launch announcement, and more for Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update
Confirmed platforms for the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update
Minecraft comes in two major editions: Java and Bedrock. The latter (also called Pocket Edition) is a much more common version as it can be found in all other gaming consoles other than PC, such as Xbox, PlayStation, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and many more. Java Edition is solely for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
For years, Mojang has been releasing the game's updates at the same time on both editions. Hence, it has been confirmed that the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will also release on nearly all supported platforms.
Here is a complete list of all the platforms and consoles:
- Windows
- macOS
- Linux
- Android
- iOS
- Xbox
- Playstation
- Switch
- Kindle Fire
Early patch notes for Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update
Though the update is not out yet, Mojang has entered the pre-release phase. This confirms that most significant features and changes have already been added and showcased.
The developers will now majorly focus on ironing out any bugs or flaws in these features. Hence, these are early patch notes for Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update.
Mobs
- Warden
- Frog
- Tadpole
- Allay
Non-mob entity
- Boat with Chest
- Unused paintings from Bedrock Edition
Biome
- The Deep Dark
- Mangrove Swamp
Blocks
- Froglight
- Frogspawn
- Mangrove Leaves
- Mangrove Log
- Mangrove Planks
- Mangrove Propagules
- Mangrove Roots
- Mangrove Wood
- Mud
- Mud Bricks
- Muddy Mangrove Roots
- Packed Mud
- Reinforced Deepslate
- Sculk
- Sculk Catalyst
- Sculk Sensor
- Sculk Shrieker
- Sculk Vein
Items
- Bucket of Tadpole
- Disc Fragment
- Echo Shard
- Recovery Compass
- Mangrove Boat
- Goat Horn
- Music Disc 5
- Spawn Eggs for new mobs
Enchantment
- Swift Sneak
Status Effect
- Darkness
Structures
- Ancient City
Advancements
- Birthday Song
- Bukkit Bukkit
- It Spreads
- Sneak 100
- When the Squad Hops into Town
- With Out Powers Combined!
- You've Got a Friend in Me
There are several smaller changes in commands, new death messages if killed by Warden, chat, and much more. Since the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update is still under development, these patch notes might change ahead of the final release.
Launch announcement
Even though fans are pretty close to the launch of Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, there is no confirmed date announced by Mojang yet. Though if they look at the patterns for previous update releases, users can assume that the update might be released sometime in June.
For example, the first pre-release for the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update was released on November 11, and the update was released on November 30.