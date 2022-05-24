Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update confirmed platforms, early patch notes, launch announcement, and more

As Mojang released another Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update pre-release version, players are getting more and more excited for the next update. The pre-release phase means that the game company is quite close to releasing the next update.

After the successful release of Caves and Cliffs update parts one and two, Mojang is gearing up to release yet another huge patch.

1.19 The Wild Update was initially announced in October 2021 in a Minecraft Live event. The developers revealed what they would release in the update and gave a gist of what the game's world will feel like after the update. However, it has been a long time since.

Through several snapshots and the first pre-release, users have a better idea of what to expect from this update. There have been some new additions that were not announced and a few features that won't be released.

Several aspects of the update have been confirmed and will not change now.

Confirmed platforms, early patch notes, launch announcement, and more for Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Confirmed platforms for the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Minecraft comes in two major editions: Java and Bedrock. The latter (also called Pocket Edition) is a much more common version as it can be found in all other gaming consoles other than PC, such as Xbox, PlayStation, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and many more. Java Edition is solely for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

For years, Mojang has been releasing the game's updates at the same time on both editions. Hence, it has been confirmed that the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will also release on nearly all supported platforms.

Here is a complete list of all the platforms and consoles:

Windows

macOS

Linux

Android

iOS

Xbox

Playstation

Switch

Kindle Fire

Early patch notes for Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Though the update is not out yet, Mojang has entered the pre-release phase. This confirms that most significant features and changes have already been added and showcased.

The developers will now majorly focus on ironing out any bugs or flaws in these features. Hence, these are early patch notes for Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update.

Mobs

Warden

Frog

Tadpole

Allay

All the new mobs (Image via Mojang)

Non-mob entity

Boat with Chest

Unused paintings from Bedrock Edition

A boat with a chest (Image via Mojang)

Biome

The Deep Dark

Mangrove Swamp

New biomes (Image via Mojang)

Blocks

Froglight

Frogspawn

Mangrove Leaves

Mangrove Log

Mangrove Planks

Mangrove Propagules

Mangrove Roots

Mangrove Wood

Mud

Mud Bricks

Muddy Mangrove Roots

Packed Mud

Reinforced Deepslate

Sculk

Sculk Catalyst

Sculk Sensor

Sculk Shrieker

Sculk Vein

New blocks (Image via Mojang)

Items

Bucket of Tadpole

Disc Fragment

Echo Shard

Recovery Compass

Mangrove Boat

Goat Horn

Music Disc 5

Spawn Eggs for new mobs

A few of the new items (Image via Mojang)

Enchantment

Swift Sneak

Status Effect

Darkness

Swift Sneak enchantment and Darkness status effect (Image via Mojang)

Structures

Ancient City

An Ancient City (Image via Mojang)

Advancements

Birthday Song

Bukkit Bukkit

It Spreads

Sneak 100

When the Squad Hops into Town

With Out Powers Combined!

You've Got a Friend in Me

There are several smaller changes in commands, new death messages if killed by Warden, chat, and much more. Since the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update is still under development, these patch notes might change ahead of the final release.

Launch announcement

Even though fans are pretty close to the launch of Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, there is no confirmed date announced by Mojang yet. Though if they look at the patterns for previous update releases, users can assume that the update might be released sometime in June.

For example, the first pre-release for the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update was released on November 11, and the update was released on November 30.

