How to download the Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 1

After several snapshot versions, Mojang has finally released the Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 1. Mojang first releases several snapshots of the update, followed by pre-releases, before finally releasing the candidates. This tells us that the Minecraft 1.19 update is not far from being released. This pre-release also contains several changes and refinements related to the new features in the game.

The Wild Update will feature new mobs like The Warden, Frog, Tadpole, and Allay. Two new biomes called Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp will also be added to the game with this update. Apart from that, there are loads of new blocks and non-mob entities that will be added with the update. These will generate in one of the two new biomes. New enchantments, status effects, advancements, and much more will soon be added to the game with Minecraft 1.19.

How to easily download the Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 1

Similar to the snapshots, Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 1 can also be easily downloaded from the official game launcher that players get once they purchase the game. Players can simply open the launcher and look for the 'Latest Snapshot' option in the drop-down menu on the left-hand side of the 'Play' button. However, in the option that will say 'snapshot,' players will notice that '1.19 pre1' is written under it, confirming that it is the first pre-release and not a snapshot.

Select the latest snapshot option in this window (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once selected, players can simply hit 'Play' and the launcher will automatically download the necessary files to run the Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 1. Players must always remember to make a new world every time they play a new snapshot or a beta version as old worlds are incompatible and might crash the game.

These snapshots and pre-releases are beta versions of the game, and hence, no mods like optiFine, sodium, forge, etc. will be able to work in it. Players won't be able to use shaders either as they won't be compatible with the game version.

New changes in Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 1

As Mojang moves forward with releasing the new updates, they have stopped adding bigger features and instead, they have started focusing on smaller tweaks and fixes to make the update and the overall game more refined. In this pre-release, there are several changes to pre-existing features and mobs.

Changes in blocks and mob spawns in Nether (Image via Minecraft)

In this update, Sculk sensor blocks will be much more sensitive to the sounds of bows, crossbows, shields, and even players wearing armor or eating food. All the movements and sounds from these items and activities will be detected by the sculk sensor block. However, if they want to use all these items without activating the block, they can simply do so by crouching.

Apart from this, there were other smaller changes like the spawning light-level of skeletons, wither skeletons, piglins, etc. in the Nether.

