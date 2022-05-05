Top 4 changes in Minecraft snapshot 22w18a

Mojang recently released a new Minecraft snapshot 22w18a with some smaller changes and additions. Compared to other snapshots, this is the smallest one as it does not contain any major changes or additions. However, these smaller fixes will help enhance and improve the gameplay experience.

These snapshots are part of the upcoming 1.19 The Wild Update, which will be released sometime in 2022. Over the last month, Mojang has released a total of 8 official snapshots, including this one. They have added most of the major features and are now trying to fix and tweak all the details to make the update polished. Despite being a small snapshot, the changes are worth checking out.

4 main changes done in Minecraft snapshot 22w18a

4) Allay's player following changes

The Allay will be the newest friendly mob that will be added to the next update. It is a cute helper mob that can search for and pick up more of any item dropped on the floor and will return it to the player or throw it near a connected note block. When players give the mob an item, it connects with the player and follows them around.

However, in previous snapshots, the Allay was frequently getting lost as they were unable to detect the players if they went far away. Now, in the Minecraft snapshot 22w18a, the mob will easily be able to follow their liked player even if they can't see them or if the player is far away. Mobs can now detect their liked players from 64 blocks away.

3) New '/place' command

The new place command (Image via Minecraft)

For those who frequently use commands in the game, this might be a huge game-changer for them. A new '/place' command was recently added to the Minecraft snapshot 22w18a, with which players can place certain non-mob entities, generated structure parts, and full-fledged structures themselves.

Previously, the command was called '/placefeature' and has now been changed with 'jigsaw' and 'structure' as options as well.

2) Warden's ranged attack new animation

Animation of the ranged attack improved (Image via Minecraft)

When the most terrifying beast in the game, the Warden, got a new ranged attack, it took players by storm as they wouldn't be able to evade the mob by towering up. This ranged attack was essentially a loud sonic boom that came out of the mob's chest.

The animation consists of huge blue concentric circles. However, in Minecraft snapshot 22w18a, it has a more detailed animation as the circle formation is more gradual and smooth.

1) Sculk blocks and Warden's vibration detecting ability changed

Sculk blocks and Warden will pick the closest vibrations (Image via Minecraft)

With the new update, the game will be getting a new type of mechanism where certain blocks and mobs will be able to hear sound vibrations and react to them. The new sculk sensor and shrieker blocks in the Deep Dark Biome and the Warden mob are the new entities that will be able to detect these vibrations.

However, until now, they were only able to detect the first vibration in a tick. This meant that they were unable to catch any other vibrations from the rest of the tick duration.

This changes in the Minecraft snapshot 22w18a where these entities will now be able to detect the closest vibration instead of the first vibration in a tick. This will slightly change how these blocks behave and especially change the Warden movements.

