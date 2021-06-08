Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update Part 1 to release today: All you need to know 

The Minecraft 1.17 caves & cliffs update is minutes away, and this is what players have been waiting for months for! This is part one of the update, and part two will be released to the Minecraft community during the Winter holidays.

This update is one of the largest ones Minecraft has had in a really long time, and it adds many new and improved items to the game. Players may have already tested some of the new items out while playing the beta.

There were snapshots and betas released for players to try out the new update before anyone else could. These betas were only playable for specific editions of the game, so some players may not have gotten to experience them.

In the betas, players were introduced to new mobs such as goats, axolotls, guardians, and many more items in the game.

The update will take place at 10am EST and 3pm BST for players on all editions and platforms of the game. In this article, players will learn everything they need to know about today's release of the 1.17 update!

The new 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Minecraft update!

What players will see

(Image via Reddit)

Players will be introduced to new building blocks and plants in this update as well as mobs. Players will see new resources such as copper, amethyst, dripleaf, azalea, Dripstone, Glow lichen, Powdered snow, Deepslate and more.

Some of the mobs that will be introduced today are axolotls, goats and glow squids. Other new mobs will be coming with the second update, along with the rest of the content.

In part one of the update, players will also now be able to use the Fortune enchantment on copper, iron, and golden ore. Mining the ore block will now drop raw ores rather than the block itself.

How to install the update

(Image via ibxtoycat on youtube)

Depending on the platform that the player is using, the update may download itself to automatically. If players have automatic updating turned on, the game will update itself, and the player will not have to do it manually.

Players should follow the steps listed below to download the update for each platform:

Java:

Open the Minecraft launcher

Check the game version to see if it is already up to date

If players see that it is up to date it will say "latest release"

If latest release is not shown, press the arrow to the right of "play"

Select latest release

IOS & Andriod

Launch the game Minecraft

If the game is not updated, it will give players a notice that it needs to be updated

Go to the app store / the play store and update the game

Re-launch the game

Xbox

Naviate to "My games and apps"

Click on Minecraft & Select "More options"

Select Manage games & add-ons

Select Updates

If no updates are available, the game is up to date already

If there is an update available, install it.

Playstation

Playstation usually update automatically, if not select options

Select Check for updates

Update Minecraft

Windows 10

Minecraft should automatically update for Windows 10, but it may not sometimes.

Open the Microsoft store

Click the three dots in the upper right corner

Click Downloads and updates

Click get updates

Minecraft will start updating

