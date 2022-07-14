How to obtain and use froglight blocks in Minecraft 1.19 update

Froglights are brand new light-emitting blocks that were added to the game with the Minecraft 1.19 update. They are part of the new Frog mob that has also been released with the update. After a long time, a new type of light-emitting block has been added to the game; hence, players will be keen to try them in different scenarios. However, obtaining them can be slightly tricky.

Apart from this, loads of other features have been added to the game with The Wild Update like Warden, Deep Dark Biome, Mangrove Swamp Biome, Allay, Mud blocks, Mangrove wood blocks, Sculk blocks, and much more. Froglight is the only block that is not biome-specific; it is mob-specific.

Obtaining and using froglights in Minecraft 1.19 update

How to obtain it

Frogs are naturally found in Mangrove Swamp and regular Swamp (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Obtaining these blocks is not easy since players first need to find new frog mobs. Frogs will only spawn in new Mangrove Swamps and regular Swamp biomes. If players are in a world, they will have to travel far to load new chunks to find all the new features, including mobs.

Mangrove Swamps generate near jungle and desert biomes due to their warm temperatures and will spawn white frogs, whereas regular Swamp will spawn orange frogs.

Frogs will eat the smallest magma cubes and drop froglight blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Once frogs are found, players will have to make them eat small magma cubes in order to obtain froglight blocks. This is the only way to get these blocks in the latest update.

Players will either have to keep frogs in one place and lure magma cubes from the Nether to the Overworld in order to obtain the blocks, or take frogs to the Nether and make them eat small magma cubes. Players need to keep in mind that frogs will only eat the smallest magma cubes; hence, they will have to kill the larger variants. Since this task is quite tricky, getting these blocks becomes difficult as well.

Different variants of frogs will drop differently colored froglight blocks. Hence, the most difficult froglight block to obtain is from a green frog as they do not spawn naturally in the world. They can only spawn when players manually grow tadpoles in a cold biome.

How to use froglights

Froglights are excellent decorative blocks that can be used in several builds (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

After obtaining these light blocks, players can use them in several ways. Firstly, they are excellent decoration blocks that can enhance the overall look of any build. It has three different color options, and players can choose one that suits the theme of their build. Instead of placing boring torches or lamps, players will have something new to illuminate areas in the game.

Additionally, players will also be able to complete an advancement called 'With Our Powers Combined.' This can be done when players obtain all three different froglight blocks in the game.

