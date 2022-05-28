How to get different colored frogs in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update?

Frogs are brand new mobs released in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. These cute, derpy-looking passive mobs are among the best additions to the update, with players eagerly waiting to observe and interact with them.

One of the most fascinating features of these mobs is that they can have different colors depending on the biome they grow in.

These mobs were first announced at the October 2021 Live event as part of Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. Mojang showcased how they will spawn mainly in Swamp biomes and can have different colors depending on the temperature of the biome they grew in.

Mojang also showed how they can breed tadpoles, and players can take them anywhere in a bucket. This way, players can get different colored frogs.

Steps to get differently-colored frogs in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

1) Find two frogs for breeding

Slimeballs can be fed to breed them (Image via Mojang)

When players get to Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update and enter the world, they will be able to find these new mobs croaking and hopping in Swamp and new Mangrove Swamp biomes.

Depending on the biome temperature, these frogs will have different colors. When players find two of them, they can breed them with slimeballs. Slimeballs can be obtained by killing Slime mobs.

2) Frogs laying frogspawns and hatching into Tadpoles

Tadpoles hatched from eggs (Image via Mojang)

Once players breed two of them, these mobs will enter 'love mode' and lay their eggs in water. These eggs are called frogspawns and will eventually hatch and spawn Tadpoles, another new mob in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update.

However, players will have to wait and keep these eggs safe as they prepare to hatch. There is no way to speed up the process of hatching.

3) Taking Tadpoles to another biome

Taking Tadpoles to another biome (Image via Mojang)

Once the eggs have hatched and the tadpoles are spawned, players can take a bucket and grab them. Players can then take these Tadopes in any biome and safely pour them into the body of water.

Players will have to be careful and not spill the water bucket anywhere as Tadpoles can quickly die if they are out of water.

4) Growing Tadpoles into differently colored Frogs

A differently colored mob spawns (Image via Mojang)

Players can go to any biome; be it warm, temperate, or cold, and let these tadpoles grow into differently colored frogs.

Tadpoles can grow even quicker if players keep feeding them slimeballs. Hence, it is advised to have a good amount if players want to speed up the process.

These mobs have three different colors: orange, green, and white. The orange ones denote temperate biomes, the green ones denote cold biomes, and the white ones denote warm ones.

Players also have a new advancement in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update called 'When the Squad Hops into Town'. This can be completed if players leash all three types of these mobs at any given time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar