New Mangrove Swamp biome in Minecraft snapshot 22w14a: Everything players need to know

The Mangrove Swamp biome has finally been released in the Minecraft snapshot 22w14a. It will be part of the upcoming 1.19 The Wild Update, the new Deep Dark biome, new mobs like Warden, Frogs, and Allay, as well as loads of other features.

In the previous snapshots, Mojang added all the blocks related to the biome but didn't add the biome itself because they were still working on it. However, they finally released it for all players to explore and test out in this latest snapshot.

These snapshots are for testing and removing any bugs that may appear while adding new features to the game, ensuring the final update is polished.

Everything there is to know about Mangrove Swamp biome in Minecraft snapshot 22w14a

How to find the biome

When players enter the snapshot version, they can create a new world and look around to find the new biome. Alternatively, players can teleport to one using commands. Use the '/locatebiome' command to locate the new region, click on the green coordinates, and press enter to teleport to the new biome.

Overall look and feel

This biome is quite dense (Image via Mojang)

When players enter the Mangrove Swamps in Minecraft snapshot 22w14a, they will first notice the region's density. It will be densely filled with Mangrove roots, mud blocks, and vines all over the place.

Players will have some difficulty traversing through this dense swamp. With this dense swamp, Mojang has successfully created a feel of wilderness in the game, with loads of vegetation and mud.

Mangrove Trees and roots

Mangrove trees with a beehive (Image via Mojang)

In previous snapshots, players were introduced to mangrove blocks, like logs, roots, etc. However, in Minecraft snapshot 22w14a, they will be able to see a Mangrove tree in its entirety.

They are pretty tall and are uniquely shaped. Unlike normal trees, they do not have a main tree trunk on land. Instead, multiple root blocks come out of the bottom and reach the ground. Essentially, the main tree trunk is in the air and is supported by several root blocks that connect with the ground.

Mud blocks

Mud blocks (Image via Mojang)

In the Minecraft snapshot 22w14a, players will not be able to see mud blocks naturally generated in the Mangrove Swamp biomes. There is only one block layer of mud in the biome, and it does not entirely cover the land, as occasional grass blocks are generated.

Mud blocks have a new feature where they can dry up into clay blocks. When mud blocks are kept on top of a block under which a pointed dripstone is present, it will gradually drop water out of the mud and turn it into clay.

Propagules

Propagules hanging from a tree, and grown tree from a propagule (Image via Mojang)

Propagules were added to the game in previous snapshots, but they grew into oak trees. This was because mangrove trees weren't added to the game back then.

In Minecraft snapshot 22w14a, they can be bone-mealed and grown into a mangrove tree. They can be grown in any biome, and the leaf blocks will change their color according to the biome.

Frogs

White frog (Image via Mojang)

Frogs are new mobs that will be added to Mangrove Swamps in the upcoming update. In the Minecraft snapshot 22w14a, they will now naturally spawn in these biomes. They can be orange, white, or green, depending on the current temperature of that biome.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar