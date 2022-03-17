Mangrove blocks and items in Minecraft snapshot 22w11a: Everything you need to know

The Minecraft snapshot 22w11a was recently released by Mojang, which includes several changes and additions for the upcoming The Wild Update. Mangrove blocks and items are one of the few additions to the new snapshot.

These blocks will eventually be a part of the new Mangrove Swamp Biome. However, the biome itself is not added to the snapshot.

The Minecraft 1.19 update will bring two new biomes to the game, the Deep Dark Biome and the Mangrove Swamp Biome. Java Edition players will finally get to play around with these new blocks in the game, and the new wild biome and its blocks will be a welcome addition to the title.

Everything to know about the new Mangrove blocks and items in Minecraft snapshot 22w11a

Obtaining these blocks in the snapshot

Out of these blocks, Mangrove logs, roots, and leaves will be found naturally in the official update. However, since the biome is not added in the Minecraft Snapshot 22w11a, all these blocks can only be found in the creative mode inventory.

Once a new biome is added, mangrove trees and mud blocks will naturally generate. Other Mangrove blocks can be crafted by players from the mangrove logs or roots.

Different types of Mangrove blocks and items

As Mangrove will be a whole new type of tree, it offers a brand new type of wood. This wood can be further crafted into new types of planks, doors, trapdoors, signs, and more. Even if the biome is not in the Minecraft Snapshot 22w11a, players can still find all the blocks that will make up the biome from their creative mode inventory.

Mangrove logs and planks

Several types of Mangrove wood items (Image via Mojang)

When players get a new mangrove log, they will notice that the wood has a reddish hue to it along with a muddy brown outer texture. It can be crafted into reddish mangrove planks. Finally, these planks can be crafted into several wood-related items.

Mangrove roots and leaves

Custom mangrove tree made by a player showing all the blocks (Image via Mojang)

Mangrove roots are a new type of tree-related block. These are like tree leaves and are partially transparent in terms of visuals. They have straight brownish roots and will mainly be found at the bottom of any mangrove tree. These trees will also have a new type of leaf with different hues of green and a long leaf texture.

Mangrove propagules

Mangrove propagules (Image via Mojang)

Mangrove propagules are essentially saplings for Mangrove trees in Minecraft snapshot 22w11a. However, since the Mangrove Swamp and trees have not yet been added to the game, these saplings won't grow into new trees. Instead, they will grow into oak trees upon using bone meal on them.

Hence, these propagules are of no major use in the snapshot and are simply added as part of the blocks and items related to the biome. These will naturally grow from the bottom of mangrove leaf blocks in the final update release.

