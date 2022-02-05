What will Mangrove Swamps look like in Minecraft The Wild update?

One of the new biomes coming to Minecraft The Wild update are Mangrove Swamps. After the hugely successful Caves and Cliffs, Mojang is turning their attention to the next big update in 2022 which will feature more new biomes and mobs.

The Mangrove Swamps were first introduced at the Minecraft Live event in October 2021, along with other features of the upcoming update. This biome will be a completely new type of Swamp biome, offering new mobs and a different environment.

All about Mangrove Swamps in Minecraft The Wild update

New Vegetation

In the upcoming Minecraft The Wild update, the Swamps are getting a complete overhaul with the new sub-biome changing things even more. The new biome will have a completely new type of vegetation with a new type of wood that can be obtained from a new type of tree.

Densely populated mangrove trees with vines and roots (Image via Mojang)

These mangrove trees and wood will have a similar color to that of jungle wood, having a slight peach-ish tint to them. The mangrove trees will also be accompanied by mangrove root blocks that can be found protruding out of the tree trunk blocks. The trees will also have lots of vines hanging from them, giving the area a natural look.

New mobs

Along with the dense vegetation, players will also encounter some new mobs inhabiting the biome. The Mangrove Swamps will primarily consist of frogs, tadpoles, and fireflies.

All three mobs will be introduced in the Minecraft The Wild update. These mobs will be exclusive to the Swamp biomes, and will most definitely breathe life into the landscape.

Frogs in the new biome (Image via Mojang)

Frogs will be passive mobs that can be tamed with slimeballs, and they will lay eggs that eventually hatch into tadpoles. Tadpoles then gradually grow to become adult frogs.

Fireflies will be another ambient mob introduced to the game simply to enhance the overall environment of the biome even more. They will also be the smallest mob in the game, made of only two pixels.

With dense mangrove trees, mud blocks, frogs and fireflies, Mangrove Swamps will give players an opportunity for a wild adventure in a nature-filled biome.

