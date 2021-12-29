When are frogs coming to Minecraft?

Frogs are new mobs which will soon be added to Minecraft. These goofy mobs were announced at the Minecraft Live event in 2021. As the developers talked about the new Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, they also gave us a sneak peek at what's ahead for Minecraft.

With the Caves and Cliffs update complete, Mojang has delivered Minecraft's biggest update yet. They are now working on their next update which will drop in 2022. With all this, players might be eager to know when they will be able to see and interact with the frogs in Minecraft.

Frogs in Minecraft: When will they release?

In the 2021 Minecraft Live event, Mojang announced that they will be releasing yet another update after the huge Caves and Cliffs update. This update is called 'The Wild Update' which will feature a ton of new features. Frogs will be coming to Minecraft in the The Wild Update in 2022.

Minecraft The Wild Update (Image via Mojang)

This update will completely revamp the Swamp biome, adding frogs, tadpoles and fireflies to them. A new Mangrove Swamp biome will be introduced with new trees and blocks. The update will also feature the Warden as a hostile mob and the Deep Dark biome which was supposed to be released in the Caves and Cliffs update but was pushed forward to the next update.

Frogs and tadpoles were added to the game in the beta version 1.18.10.24 of Bedrock Edition to test them and the gameplay. The final version of the mob will be released in 2022 with The Wild Update.

Frogs behaviour and features

Frogs in Minecraft Bedrock Edition beta version (Image via Minecraft)

Frogs are passive mobs which can be found in Swamp Biomes. Frogs will be of different colors depending on the biome temperature and location. They can croak and swell their throats occasionally, and can jump four blocks high.

Also Read Article Continues below

They eat fireflies and slimes which then drop slimeballs. Players can breed frogs with the help of seagrass. After breeding, frogs will lay eggs in the water which will turn into tadpoles which in turn grow into frogs.

Edited by Danyal Arabi