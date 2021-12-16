When can players expect Warden to be added to Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft was set to release the Warden in the 1.17 update. Originally, Minecraft 1.17 was going to include new caves, new mountains, axolotls, copper, goats, amethyst and a brand new boss: the Warden. Ultimately, the Caves & Cliffs update was split into two parts with goats, axolotls, copper, amethyst and more coming in 1.17. Caves and mountain changes were scheduled for 1.18 along with the Warden.

1.18 came and went and there was no new boss added to the game. The Warden continues to get delayed, which begs the question: when will Minecraft players see the Warden in the game?

Minecraft Bedrock Edition: Is there an expected release date for the Warden?

The Warden has officially been tabbed for Minecraft 1.19. The Wild Update is set to feature the Allay, fireflies, frogs, a new swamp biome, a new cave biome (the Deep Dark) and the Warden, who will inhabit said biome.

There's reason to doubt whether or not the Warden will actually be added in this update. After all, there have been two updates that have come and gone without the promised Warden.

The Warden will be arriving in update 1.19 (Image via Minecraft)

However, Mojang has officially stated that the Warden is coming in 1.19, so players will have to take their word for it for now. Unfortunately, that means they'll also have to wait a while.

Minecraft 1.19 is set to arrive sometime in 2022. Given the recency of 1.18, that's likely to be in the second half of 2022. Minecraft usually doesn't rush updates and there's no reason for them to sprint past the current update in favor of the next one.

For Java players, this isn't as disappointing. Java Edition has easier access to add-ons and can have mods, whereas Bedrock can't. That means that features like the Warden and others will be in mods, as well as upcoming official snapshots.

Bedrock Edition does have access to some of these features, but it's definitely more difficult to get to than in Java Edition. Ultimately, Minecraft Bedrock players will just have to wait for the official release of 1.19 to try fighting the Warden.

