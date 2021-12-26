How to find frogs in Minecraft Bedrock beta

Before leaving for the holidays, Minecraft developers released a beta version featuring the adorable frogs. These croaking amphibians are scheduled to arrive with Minecraft 1.19 update.
At Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang Studios announced the next major update for Minecraft. The Wild Update aims to improve some existing biomes by adding new variations. During the live event, developers revealed a new swamp biome and its inhabitant frogs.
Players can download the latest Minecraft Bedrock beta to find frogs. Here is a guide on getting frogs in Minecraft for players having trouble finding them.
Frogs in Minecraft Bedrock beta version: Types, habitats and breeding
Swamps are not the only place where frogs can spawn. Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.18.10.24 added three varieties of frogs. The type of frog depends on the temperature of the area.
The default color of frogs is orange. Players can find white variants in warmer areas like jungles, whereas green-colored frogs spawn in cold biomes. So far, these are the only three variants announced. New types might come with future releases.
Where to find the orange frogs in Minecraft
Out of the three, orange frogs are the most popular type in Minecraft. Players can find them in swamp biomes. Since it is the default type, players can also get an orange frog from tadpoles if kept in moderate biomes like plains.
Where to find green frogs in Minecraft
Some players may think green frogs will spawn in lush biomes like jungles, but that's not true. Green frogs spawn in cold biomes. The spawning mechanism could be messed up as green frogs are rarely seen. Anyways, players can use spawn eggs to get green frogs too.
Where to find white frogs in Minecraft
Like green frogs, the spawning location of white frogs is also not related to their color. Players can find white frogs in warm biomes like forests. Frogs spawned from tadpoles or spawn eggs in warm temperate areas will be white in color.
How to breed frogs in Minecraft
In Bedrock beta, players can breed frogs by feeding them seagrass. This is a placeholder item as the actual item required for breeding frogs is yet to be added.
By breeding frogs, players can obtain frog eggs. These frog eggs can grow into different color types based on the biome's temperate. Players can move frog eggs to other areas and get frogs of the desired color.