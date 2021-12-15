Minecraft 1.18.10.24 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

The developers have released another beta update for the Minecraft Bedrock Edition. This beta update is special, as it comes with an exciting mob that is planned to be added to Minecraft with the 1.19 update.

In the previous Minecraft beta, all types of sculk blocks were introduced. Frogs have now been added to the beta versions with this update. Players have to create a new world with experimental features turned on to try out these features. Check out the previous beta update from here.

Minecraft 1.18.10.24 Bedrock beta

Frogs

They spawn in the swamps.

They can croak, jump, swim, and walk on land.

They eat small slimes. Slimes eaten by frogs will drop slime balls.

Using seagrass, players can breed two frogs. This is just placeholder food for now.

After mating, frogs lay eggs. Eggs hatch into tadpoles.

Tadpoles can swim in the water. They will jump around like fishes on land and die if they stay out of water for too long. Players can pick them up in water buckets.

Tadpoles grow into frogs. The variant of frog they might grow in depends on the biome.

Features and Bug fixes

Gameplay

When obtaining bad omen from pillager captains, a particle effect is no longer gained.

Fade to black screen is triggered when sleeping in a bed fixed.

When the player sneaks, the camera will interpolate its position.

Villagers

When out of stock, villagers will make a "No" sound while trading.

Rendering

A bug causing the Ender Dragon to become invisible while flying towards the portal fountain after dying has been fixed.

Stability and Performance

A crash that could occur when the player is near a village has been fixed.

A crash that could occur when shift-clicking Armor in the Crafting Table while using Pocket UI has been fixed.

Vanilla Parity

The Globe Banner Pattern has been added.

Commands

A bug causing the /kill command not to work when the Absorption effect was active has been fixed.

When using the '/replaceitem' command on a Donkey or Mule's Chest, the item will now go to the correct slot.

Interested readers can learn more about UI and Technical changes from the official Minecraft article.

