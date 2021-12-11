Minecraft 1.18.10.22 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

The most anticipated Minecraft update of 2020 was released less than two weeks ago. Since then, multiple beta and snapshot updates have been rolled out for the Bedrock and Java Editions. The developers have now released a second beta update for Bedrock Edition (version 1.18.10.22).

Sadly, this beta is only available on Xbox and Android devices. Players can get this beta by enrolling in the beta program. The Minecraft 1.18.10.22 Bedrock beta update comes with quite a few fixes and changes to the game's features.

Check out the previous beta update from here.

Minecraft 1.18.10.22 Bedrock beta update

Scott (ECKOSOLDIER)⛏️ @eckoxsoldier



Huge list of Java Parity Changes🤝



Bug fixes, tweaks, changes! 🐛



- youtu.be/pxrUI0wM8Ec Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.18.10.22 ✅Huge list of Java Parity Changes🤝Bug fixes, tweaks, changes! 🐛 Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.18.10.22 ✅Huge list of Java Parity Changes🤝Bug fixes, tweaks, changes! 🐛- youtu.be/pxrUI0wM8Ec

Features and Bug fixes

Worlds in which inconsistent layers of bedrock were generated between Y levels 1 and 4 now correctly and consistently replace bedrock with deepslate.

Players can now place light blocks on other light blocks while sneaking.

Gameplay and mobs

When trading maps with cartographers, a crash could occur. This issue has been fixed.

Food giving effects 20 times too long has been fixed.

Honey bottles not removing the poison effect have been fixed.

An issue causing players to not teleport after consuming a coral fruit has been fixed.

The viewing direction of the player no longer snaps when facing South in a boat.

The lava hitbox has been fixed. It no longer extends beyond the lava itself.

Upon the player's death, the camera now tilts to the right instead of the left.

Slimes have been made aggressive towards snow golems.

Texture changes and fixes

Dirt path side texture updated.

Smooth stone texture in armor stand base updated.

The texture of the dark oak plank on the cartography table updated.

Spruce Planks on the Barrel bottom texture updated.

Highlight inconsistencies in textures of gold and diamond armor have been fixed.

Centered the back texture of Axolotls.

Stripped dark oak side texture has been updated to match Java Edition.

The top texture of dark oak logs has been fixed.

The glass pane top has been updated to match Java Edition.

Spruce planks on the barrel bottom texture have been updated.

Planks on the Lectern base texture have been updated.

Fixed an issue with Drowned textures on some devices with RenderDragon not correctly discarding alpha/transparent pixels.

Horizontal lines have been removed from oak and iron upper door textures.

Also Read Article Continues below

Interested readers can learn more about the technical and a few other changes from the official Mojang website.

Edited by R. Elahi