Minecraft 1.18.10.21 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

One day after the release of the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update, the developers have released the first 1.18 beta for Bedrock Edition. Fans weren't expecting the first Minecraft 1.18 Bedrock Beta to be released this quickly.

The most exciting thing about this beta update is that it brings a few of the next major Minecraft update features. Android, Windows 10 or 11, and Xbox One users can get this beta update by enrolling in the beta testing program.

1.18.10.21 Beta is rolling out now!

Minecraft 1.18.10.21 Bedrock beta update

Experimental features

A new experimental toggle titled "The Wild Update" has been added. By enabling this toggle while creating a new world, players can access all the sculk block features.

Developers have announced that more Minecraft 1.19 features will come out with the next beta.

Non-Experimental features

World Generation

In eroded badlands biomes, the bottom of hoodoos no longer form flat ceilings in caves underneath.

Under the swamp biomes, lily pads do not get placed in aquifers.

Players can now come across fossils when exploring below Y level 0. The fossils will have deepslate diamond ores instead of coal ores.

Fossiles no longer generate floating in water or caves.

Mineshafts can only generate above bedrock layers.

Biome decoration features of similar frequency as Java Edition can now be seen in cave biomes.

Gameplay

When holding the right-click/interact button, the light block light intensity can be incremented periodically.

The light intensity of the light block can now be changed on touch-input devices.

After completing a smelt, furnaces now output the expected amount of items.

The checkForBlocks' is true, and the destination is obstructed, the tp command will not work.

First-person off-hand shield blocking has been fixed.

First-person blocking animation while dual-wielding shields have been fixed.

Mobs

The walking animations of axolotls are now affected by speed.

When damaged, wolves react correctly now.

Mobs can once again jump over blocks to pick up items.

When items are placed in mobs' hands, their data no longer gets corrupted.

Vanilla Parity

After a raid is defeated, the raid boss bar now says "Raid-Victory". Fireworks are also launched from the ground.

Android

When setting File Storage Location to External on Android devices, a warning prompt is displayed explaining the potential loss of data.

