Mangrove trees in Minecraft's The Wild Update: Everything known so far

Minecraft's upcoming 1.19 update, otherwise known as The Wild Update is making huge changes to existing mechanics and is even bringing along some new content, especially with regards to biomes and wildlife.

One of the aforementioned changes comes in swamp biomes, introducing mangrove trees as a new tree type. Not only will these trees appear in standard swamp biomes, they'll even appear in their own biomes, known as mangrove swamps.

With these new aspects coming to Minecraft when the update drops in 2022, it's worth examining what is currently known about mangrove trees.

Minecraft: Mangrove tree and growth breakdown

Unlike many trees in Minecraft, mangroves grow from what is known as a propagule. This block will have two forms, a standard form and a "fruit" form (an unofficial name at the moment).

Both are capable of growing into a full-fledged mangrove tree, however a tree in Minecraft doesn't typically have two starting blocks that grow into it. These different forms of propagules must serve some separate purposes, even if they aren't quite clear at the moment.

Mangroves seem to grow slightly differently than other tree types such as birch or oak (Image via Mojang).

Like other trees, mangroves grow leaves around their logs, and can likely be applied as a decoration or used in a composter block to create bone meal. These options include slabs, stairs, fences, gates, doors, pressure plates, buttons, boats, and trapdoors.

It's not clear whether these particular leaf blocks have more uses beyond that, but Mojang may shed some light on that for the Minecraft community at a later time. Players who have followed this process with other trees such as oak or spruce trees, shouldn't expect anything particularly different for mangroves.

Mangrove trees, unlike other trees, have exposed roots that grow and branch out much like they would in real life. Based on the Minecraft LIVE 2021 stream, it appears that these roots can get waterlogged as well.

Mangrove trees have officially been announced for Minecraft's The Wild Update, but additional information may come out the closer the community gets to the update's release.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Until then, Minecraft players will have to wait in anticipation and see what develops for the newest tree type in the game.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan