Minecraft Java Edition 22w14a patch notes: Mangrove swamps, recovery compass, and more

With Minecraft snapshot 22w14a, Mojang has introduced mangrove swamps, one of the new biomes in The Wild Update. Developers have been working on this swamp variation for a long time. They are now finally ready to be shipped in a public snapshot.

In the mangrove swamps, players can find the much-anticipated mangrove trees. In a recent snapshot, mangrove wood and its variations were already added to the game. Now, players can discover this wood generating naturally in its habitat, mangrove swamps.

Adrian Östergård @adrian_ivl Mud. Lots of mud. In a swamp. With trees. That's what this snapshot is all about. There's also a fancy new compass. Enjoy! minecraft.net/article/minecr… Mud. Lots of mud. In a swamp. With trees. That's what this snapshot is all about. There's also a fancy new compass. Enjoy! minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Along with mangrove swamps, snapshot 22w14a has also added some new features, unique resources, and items. Here are the patch notes for the latest 1.19 snapshot 22w14a.

Minecraft snapshot 22w14a patch notes

New features added

Added clay renewability feature

Added mangrove swamp biome

Added mangrove trees

Added recovery compass and echo shard

Clay renewability feature

Players can now place a mud block above a block with pointed dripstone to turn mud into clay. This way, players can now renew clay blocks as mud can be made infinitely.

Mangrove swamps

They are located in areas with warm temperatures where players would usually find the Swamp biome in Minecraft.

Warm-type frogs and bees can spawn in mangrove swamps.

Mud blocks generate naturally in mangrove swamps.

Great place for enjoying boat rides because of its beautiful mangrove roots.

Mangrove trees

A new type of tree that is adapted to growing in water

Grows from mangrove propagules

Can generate with a bee nest

Echo shard and recovery compass

Echo shard is a new item exclusive item found inside chests in ancient cities

Players can craft a recovery compass by placing one compass and surrounding it with eight echo shards.

The recovery compass adds one of the most demanded features to Minecraft. Players can use a recovery compass to point to the location where they died recently.

Like a standard compass, a recovery compass starts to spin randomly if its target is in a different dimension.

Changes in snapshot 22w14a

The warden becomes angry whenever a mob touches it. Earlier, it used to happen only when a player came in contact with the warden.

Minecraft snapshot 22w14a comes with many technical changes and bug fixes to the game. Developers are also making some tweaks to the advancement system. This is probably being done for the 1.19 advancements. Interested players can check out the official patch notes to learn about technical changes and bug fixes in detail.

