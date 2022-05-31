How to survive in the Mangrove biome in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

The Wild Update is set to arrive for all Minecraft players on June 7. No time has been revealed yet, but sometime on that day, crafters on all platforms will be able to fight the Warden, collect frogs, chop down Mangrove trees, craft a recovery compass or craft mud blocks.

There will be two new major biomes. One of them is found underground and is called the Deep Dark. It's going to be frightening to house the Warden, so players might hesitate to go there.

The second one is called the Mangrove Swamp. Here, mud blocks, tadpoles, frogs and mangrove trees will spawn. It may not seem like a dangerous place, but players can and will die there. Here's how one can survive.

Surviving the Mangrove Swamp in Minecraft 1.19 update

According to the Minecraft Wiki, the Mangrove Swamp biome:

"... is a variant of the swamp biome that generates in warmer regions, usually next to jungles and deserts. The foliage in this biome is very dense featuring plenty of mangrove trees which vary a lot in height. The floor is mainly composed of mud blocks with occasional grass patches."

Since it is a brand new biome, it tends to be extremely popular. Players will likely begin seeking it out as soon as the update releases.

Much like every other overworld biome, mobs (and that includes hostile ones) can spawn. Here's what to look out for:

Warm frog (100% chance of 2-5)

Tropical fish (100% chance of 8)

Glowsquid (100% chance of 2-4)

Bat (100% chance of 8)

Spider (23.9% chance of 4)

Zombie (22.7% chance of 4)

Zombie villager (1.2% chance of 1)

Creeper (23.9% chance of 4)

Enderman (2.3% chance of 1-4)

Witch (1.2% chance of 1)

Slime (0.2% chance of 1)

Spider jockey (0.2% chance of 1)

This indicates that several dangerous mobs can spawn in the Mangrove Swamp biome. Like other biomes, it can get very dangerous at night. Fortunately, mud blocks will not slow players down if they sink into it.

Mud blocks (Image via Mojang)

This is also true for mobs, so there's no speed boost in the Mangrove Swamp. The best way to stay safe in this biome is to do what players would normally do. For the most part, it is advisable to avoid hostile mobs.

Hostile mobs can gang up on players and deal damage very quickly. After that, another hit from an unforeseen creeper or a skeleton's arrow can be the end for crafters.

Sleeping every night is advisable. This will prevent mobs from harming players. Using ample lighting in and around the swamp is also advisable. This will prevent hostile mobs from spawning in that immediate area.

During the day, there aren't very many dangers present in the Mangrove Swamp. Frogs are considered passive mobs, so they won't attack players. According to Minecraft Wiki, even if provoked, frogs only attack other mobs.

They do so by eating them, which makes them disappear. Fortunately, this can't happen to Minecraft players.

