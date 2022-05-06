What will frogs eat in the Minecraft 1.19 update?

Frogs are brand new mobs that will soon be added with the Minecraft 1.19 update. This new update will bring loads of new biomes and mobs, including these goofy and derpy-looking frogs. They will naturally spawn in most biomes and will have different types of colors depending on the temperature of the biome.

Frogs were first introduced at the Minecraft 1.19 Live event back in October 2021, along with other new features coming to the next update. Players were delighted to see the mob finally being added to the game after it first appeared in the voting system back at the 2019 Live event.

Frogs are passive mobs that will not attack players, but they will attack certain mobs and eat them.

What Minecraft items and mobs will the frogs eat in the 1.19 update?

What do they naturally eat?

When frogs come to the Minecraft 1.19 update, they will be able to eat in two ways: naturally or with the help of players. This means that other than players feeding them, they will also be able to eat certain mobs on their own. This is really fascinating as there are no mobs as of yet that eat other mobs naturally. They will be able to eat two types of mobs, small slimes and small magma cubes.

Small slimes

Frog eating slimes (Image via Mojang)

Whenever frogs are near a small slime, they will be able to eat them by opening their mouths and extending their long tongue. This animation is extremely interesting to watch as it is super quick and funny.

Once a frog touches the slime with its tongue, the mob will essentially die and drop a slimeball. It's also a good idea to bear in mind that frogs will only be able to eat the smallest slime mob.

Small magma cubes

Magma cubes being eaten (Image via Mojang)

Similar to small slimes, frogs will also be able to eat small magma cubes. If players bring small magma cubes from the Nether, they will be able to feed those to the mobs. The mob will attack the small magma cubes in the same way. However, they will drop something other than magma cream.

When these mobs kill magma cubes, they will drop froglights. These are brand new light blocks that will be added to the Minecraft 1.19 update. They will have three different colors depending on the color of the mob that killed the magma cube.

Players feeding frogs slimeballs

Feeding slimeballs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Other than naturally killing and eating, these mobs are also breedable when fed slimeballs. When players hold slimeballs in their hands, frogs will follow them everywhere. If two of these creatures are fed slimeballs, they will mate and lay frogspawn eggs in a water body.

These are the only items that frogs can eat.

During the Minecraft 1.19 Live event, Mojang announced that these mobs would also be able to eat fireflies in the wild. Unfortunately, no one knows if fireflies will be released in the next update or not. Furthermore, Agnes Larsson, the lead director of the game, commented on how the team had removed the feature associated with frogs because they found that fireflies can be poisonous to them.

