Minecraft Redditor hilariously shows a frog with multiple tongues

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with all kinds of content related to the popular sandbox game. People from all around the globe flock here to post almost anything from stunning builds and contraptions to funny clips and photos. This is a brilliant community for everyone who loves the famous block game.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/WratekPL' posted a hilarious photo of a frog eating multiple slimes at once. In the caption, the original poster humorously stated how they enchanted the frog with a multishot enchantment. This powerup is lesser known as it can only be applied to crossbows. It enables players to shoot multiple arrows or fireworks from the weapon, making it more lethal.

Frog is an upcoming mob that will be released in Minecraft: The Wild Update sometime in 2022. They will mostly spawn in Swamp biomes and will be able to eat small slimes with their long and fast tongues. However, in this photo, the frog has multiple tongues and eats several slimes at once. No one is certain as to how it happened, but people are having a good laugh out of it.

Players react to frog with multiple tongues shared by Minecraft Redditor

As several upcoming features of The Wild Update are constantly in talks, this post blew up on the Reddit page as well. Within a day, it received over 17 thousand upvotes and loads of comments. Frogs are supposed to eat one slime at a time. However, this photo was hilarious to many as the mob had multiple tongues.

Hundreds of people flocked to the post and joined in with several jokes about the photo. Many pointed out how the frog had a backward multishot enchantment as it was not shooting anything out but pulling the slime into its mouth. The original poster joined the fun and also replied to some of them.

Along with being humored, people were also curious as to how this happened. They asked around the post and wanted to know how frogs were able to do this. Some even joked that the multiple tongues were simply afterimages of the superfast tongue of the frog.

As the Minecraft 1.19 update is still new and upcoming, several people were shocked to see the game introducing frogs as mobs. There was a long thread where people talked about what frogs would be able to do and why they are added to the game. Several players who must've left the game long ago were surprised to see these creatures added to the game.

Overall, the hilarious photo was liked by many where the frog kills slimes with multiple tongues. There was no answer as to how it happened, as people simply joked about it in the comments. The post is still getting a lot of attention on the Minecraft Reddit page.

