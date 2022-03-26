Minecraft Redditor creates infinite water source from one water block

The Minecraft Reddit page is a bustling community where players from all around the world flock to post all kinds of content related to the popular sandbox game. Pictures and videos of stunning builds, redstone contraptions, funny incidents and innovative ideas are uploaded daily on the subreddit.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/IcePopcorn_' posted a video where they cleverly demonstrated how one block of water could create an infinite water source. Previously, players needed two water buckets to create an infinite water source.

In the video, the player digs a T-shaped hole three blocks horizontally and one block vertically from the center. They then placed a block adjacent to the T-shaped hole and poured a bucket of water into it.

The water flowed into the holes and remained there. Finally, the player used bone meal to grow seagrass in the water-filled holes, which eventually turned into full water blocks, resulting in an infinite water source. They also demonstrated how the previous trick took up two water buckets, and how this only took one.

Reactions from Minecraft community on infinite water source created by one water block

Making an infinite water source from two water buckets was a standard trick in Minecraft for a long time, but this new trick shown by the original poster certainly intrigued many players. Within a day, the post received over 21 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. People discussed how the water mechanism worked within the game and how seagrass and kelp can be grown.

Seagrass converts flowing water block to water source block (Image via u/IcePopcorn_ Reddit)

The original poster commented on the post themselves, explaining how the water mechanism worked. It is the same as making a bubble elevator in Minecraft which uses kelp or seagrass to convert any flowing water block to a water source block. One Redditor asked whether this could be done on grass or dirt blocks, to which others confirmed that it was possible.

People were amazed to learn this new trick of making an infinite water source, and were eager to try it for themselves in their worlds. They also spoke about how this trick could be used in the Sky Block gamemode. Later on, Redditors had a long discussion about the details of the gamemode itself.

Overall, the post was well-received by the Minecraft Reddit community. There has been a lot of discussion of how this new trick can be quite helpful to players in survival and other modded gamemodes. The post is still getting lots of upvotes and comments because of the innovative way used to make an infinite water source.

Edited by Atul S