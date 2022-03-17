Minecraft Redditor showcases his beautiful survival house

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with all kinds of content related to the popular sandbox title. From stunning builds to complex redstone contraptions, people post their creations and designs and generally talk about the game. It is a lively place for anyone who plays the game and wants a community to talk to.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/lexbuilds' showcased a beautiful survival house he made. It was a two-story house with an interesting design. The shaders and the lighting made the photo even more pleasing to look at and helped him reach the top of the subreddit.

Reactions from people on the beautiful survival base made by the Minecraft Redditor

The ground floor of the house was a cubicle where he had furnaces and chests with a water elevator going to the first floor. Here he had a balcony and a cubicle with his bed present.

Finally, the water elevator goes up to the second floor, where he has an enchanting library. Most of his build was made with different kinds of stripped wood blocks and glass, making it feel airy and open.

Within a day, the post got over 17 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. The simplicity and beauty of the Minecraft build was loved by many as people flocked to the post and left positive comments. They appreciated the creator of the build for the fascinating details they added.

People were so impressed by the build that they humorously indicated that they were copying the ideas from the build and making their own bases in their Minecraft worlds. The original poster used several innovative designs, like lecterns for balcony rails, a mixed use of glass panes and blocks, and more.

Other than that, there were hundreds of comments appreciating the build and the efforts of the original poster. Redditors talked about how the build looked modular and could be changed and expanded easily.

They also discussed how the original poster used a waterfall for swimming up and down the floor, essentially making it a water-elevator. The Minecraft Redditor has already made several small, simple, and beautiful builds in the past that can be found on their profile.

Edited by Danyal Arabi