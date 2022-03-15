Minecraft Redditor creates banner that looks like a Guardian

The Minecraft Reddit page contains all kinds of content related to the popular sandbox title. Players from all corners of the world flock here to post almost anything related to the game. From mega builds to small, innovative custom designs, the page has something new to offer every day.

Recently, a Redditor, u/jonagard, posted a fascinating photo showcasing two banner designs that weirdly looked like a Guardian from an Ocean Monument. However, several people replied, stating that it also looks like the sun is rising over the mountain.

In the first photo, the Minecraft banner had a green circle with orange spokes, looking like a guardian. The second picture had a white triangle in the bottom half blocking the center design.

It looked like a hostile mob to the creators of the banners, so they posted this fascinating banner design they made in Minecraft.

Reactions from people on the Guardian-looking banner made by the Minecraft Redditor

The post received over 12 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments from other Minecraft Redditors within a day. People were confused yet intrigued by its design.

Several users simply thought it was the sun and the mountain, though they still appreciated the banner design.

Several gamers commented on how people perceived the banner as the sun rising above the mountain. However, later on, when they read the caption, users started to perceive the Guardian mob.

Later on, people started discussing how the creator of the banner should also color the laser part. They talked about which color the Guardian's laser is and soon found out it does not have one color.

It changes from purple to yellow to green, so it might be difficult to color the laser part of the banner.

The Guardian's laser (Image via Mojang)

Other than people suggesting to fill the banner with more colors, they were impressed by the creator's overall work to accurately create a banner that looked like a Guardian. They agreed with the perception of the original poster that the banner looked like a hostile mob that was shooting its laser.

Edited by Ravi Iyer