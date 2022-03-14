Minecraft Redditor shows an iron golem underwater after falling from iron farm

The Minecraft Reddit page is a lively place where thousands of players from all around the world post all kinds of content related to the vast sandbox title. From stunning builds to clips of funny incidents and situations, it is a bustling community that introduces the world to fascinating content every day.

Recently, Redditor 'u/Basicblop' posted a photo of a lone iron golem in the ocean in Minecraft. The caption tells the story of how this iron golem fell from an iron farm into the ocean below. Sometimes, iron farms can have a small defect due to which iron golems spawn at the edge and fall off the farm.

The overall image is quite sad, as the iron golem is slowly sinking all alone in the ocean. The photo becomes more poignant when one realizes that the golem is holding what seems to be a poppy flower in his hand. This is a rare occurrence, as iron golems seldom give poppy to villagers and baby villagers.

Reactions from people on the underwater iron golem

The photo was sad yet artistic, hence it got a lot of attention on the Minecraft subreddit. Within a day, the post received over 22 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments.

People felt sad for the iron golem as the mob held a poppy flower and sank to the bottom of the ocean. Others profoundly pointed out how the photo looked like album art.

Several Redditors expressed how sad they felt after seeing the lone iron golem. They also mentioned the poppy flower it was holding. Minecraft players usually keep their villagers in a separate place where they can get employed and trade. Hence, an iron golem holding a poppy becomes even rarer.

Iron golem giving poppy to villagers (Image via Mojang)

People discussed how the iron golem will rust underwater and die anyway, even after escaping the iron farm. The thread became more serious as several people questioned how rusting can happen underwater and discussed how chemical reaction happens even in the sea.

On a lighter note, other people started a hilarious thread that started the photo's resemblance to an album cover. Soon enough, people flocked to the comments and started making a parody song about mining in Minecraft from the original song Astronaut In The Ocean by Masked Wolf.

