How to safely build a Nether bridge in Minecraft?

The Nether is one of the scariest places in Minecraft. The hellish realm is filled with mysterious, dangerous creatures and filled with lava. Players usually don't have the best experience when they first enter the Nether. However, if they make a secure pathway for themselves to travel, they can get to important locations without putting their lives in danger.

Players usually go to the Nether for two reasons: to loot structures and to travel more efficiently in the overworld. When players move one block in the Nether, they travel eight blocks in the overworld, hence they usually build bridges to traverse the hellish lava-filled realm.

However, they must do so safely in order to prevent any hostile mob from killing them.

How to build a safe Nether bridge in Minecraft

Items to have

Before building a long bridge in the hellish realm, players must be prepared to complete the task and have all the necessary items. It is a dangerous place to be where lava and various hostile mobs can kill players, hence they must have all the items ready. Here is a list of all the items:

Stacks of strong blocks

Few obsidian blocks

flint and steel

Fire resistance potion

Good food items

Torches

Enchanted weapons and tools

Glass blocks

Gold Boots

How to build a safe bridge

Always cover the bridge with roof and walls (Image via Minecraft)

First, players can start building the bridge with strong blocks like cobblestone or deepslate that won't get destroyed by any explosions with a ghast fireball. Whenever there is a land mass, they can save strong blocks and not use them.

Players must always make a two-block wide bridge so that they have some space to move around. The most important thing to remember while making a bridge is to constantly be in sneak mode, otherwise players can easily fall down in the deadly lava lake.

Always be in sneak mode (Image via Minecraft)

Once they make the base of the bridge, they must always make the walls and the roof of the bridge to stay completely concealed and protected by any hostile mobs. On top of that, they must properly light up the bridge with torches so that no hostile mobs spawn there. The overworld blocks will also help spawn proofing the bridge.

Always light up the pathway (Image via Mojang)

While building a long bridge, players can miss certain important structures and go past them. To counter this, they can place a few glass blocks at regular intervals to see outside the bridge and spot biomes and structures.

Use glass blocks to see outside (Image via Mojang)

This way, players can build several bridges in all directions to cover the realm efficiently. They can also place nether portals at the end of the bridges so that they cover long distances in the overworld.

Although this is one of the safest ways to build a bridge, there are other ways to travel in the Nether, like building a flying machine that automatically makes bridges, or even making an ice boat track to move faster.

