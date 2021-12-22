×
How to defeat an ocean monument in Minecraft 1.18 version

The ocean monument is one of the most challenging structures (Image via Minecraft)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Dec 22, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Ocean monuments are probably the most difficult structure to defeat in Minecraft. They're underwater and the boss inside them is a challenge. It doesn't take much to kill it (a few hits with a strong sword will do the trick), but getting inside and getting to the Elder Guardian(s) is a huge challenge.

Minecraft players often die in many different ways trying to take down the ocean monument. Here are a few tips and tricks to easily defeat the ocean monument.

Taking down the ocean monument in Minecraft: Tips and tricks

The first step is to find the monument. Players often stumble across the ocean monument when traveling the ocean biomes. If not, a cartographer will often sell an ocean monument map to players for emeralds. With this, they'll be able to find it with no trouble.

Started a new minecraft world today and I spawned next to not one, but TWO ocean monuments!! Pretty snazzy

There are several items that players should take, though:

  • Pickaxes
  • Good swords
  • Boat
  • Milk bucket(s)
  • Potions of water-breathing
  • Food

Players will need several pickaxes to get enough of the blocks. Conduits require a lot of prismarine to power, so players will need a lot of pickaxes. Additionally, most monuments have a lot of gold blocks, so iron pickaxes will be necessary.

Elder Guardians are a boss in Minecraft, so having a good sword or two is extremely important. There are also regular guardians that will be handled better with a good sword.

Elder Guardians give mining fatigue (Image via Minecraft)
Players will be spending a lot of time underwater, so a few things are necessary. For starters, several water breathing potions are important. Players can't possibly make any headway when they have to continuously come up for air.

That means at least three eight minute potions are necessary. Additionally, mining fatigue is acquired from the Elder Guardian, so milk is necessary to get rid of that to at least mine one block to get inside and kill the boss so it won't give fatigue anymore.

I should to take a Plan to raid in ocean monument in #Minecraft For Sponge I am #Gamergy2021 @TwitterGaming https://t.co/yPBVfQHp7d

Minecraft players will also want to keep their inventory space open since there are a ton of blocks and loot that drop from the mobs.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider
